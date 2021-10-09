Markets, vaccination obligation, health pass and repatriation: the latest news

Most of the news in New Caledonia with the reopening of markets, the appeal of Ensemble pour la Planet against the vaccine obligation rejected, the alert of caregivers about the health pass and QR code fraud and the repatriation of seven deceased on Lifou this Saturday.

Martine Nollet with Alix Madec

updated on October 9, 2021 at 07:37 a.m.



The markets reopen their doors

Producers and suppliers will be able to find their customers, while respecting the barrier gestures and health measures in force. Control of customer traffic, signage, a single traffic lane… an identical device for all markets, which will take on new colors this Saturday.

Vaccination obligation: an appeal rejected by the administrative court

The administrative court rejected Friday, the summary appeal of the association Together for the planet, to cancel the deliberation of the Congress of New Caledonia of September 3, 2021, on the vaccination obligation.

The health pass: all you need to know

It’s official, the health pass will be rolled out on the territory from Monday, October 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about this system introduced in New Caledonia.

Caregiver alert

Since the announcement on Thursday of the implementation of the health pass from October 11, health personnel are already denouncing attempted fraud. Cafat has already received several alerts from liberal caregivers.





Seven deceased repatriated to Lifou this Saturday

They will be repatriated by the Betico. The customary council Ne Drehu asks the population of the island to respect the burial rules adapted to this period of health crisis. In particular, the direct burial of the deceased upon their arrival in Lifou.

Gradual resumption of lessons on Monday: the establishments are getting organized

From Tuesday, October 12, students from New Caledonia will return to classrooms and their teachers. In Noumea and Lifou, the start of the school year is looming and schools are getting organized.

Return from hunting and fishing: details

Thursday, October 7, 2021, the government of New Caledonia announced that food activities would again be possible but regulated. Today, clarifications have been made on the regulations.

US nuclear submarine crashed in China Sea

A US submarine struck an unidentified object while patrolling the South China Sea last weekend, an area claimed by China, according to the US Navy.