Marta lies, Joachim to the rescue and Gaetan kisses Stella – Here it all begins October 12, 2021 (episode 247) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 247 broadcast on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 (TF1). Marta's lies come to light, Rose wants confirmation. Noémie forgives Gaetan and Stella… just after the last two kissed but she didn't know.



Breakfast under the Teyssiers is centered on Théo: he admits that he is a little in shock. Theo says that Marta asked him to raise Nael… but Emmanuel is against this idea. He doesn’t want him to bring this bastard home, Constance doesn’t say anything but thinks none the less.

Noémie faces off at Stella and Gaetan… Stella tries to apologize, she doesn’t want to lose her sister. Noémie has the impression of having been taken for a ***. Noémie tells Stella that she should go back to the USA… she’s been squatting for 3 months without paying rent.

Gaetan tells Noémie that he’s unfair to Stella.

Theo tells Marta he’s not afraid, he’s ready to get involved. He has a little money aside and he has a salary with the Double A: he thinks they can take a small apartment next to the institute.

Enzo admits to Maxime that it was he who asked Amber to try to sort things out with Salomé. Maxime asks them to stop meddling in his own business.

Teyssier tells Constance that he doesn’t want Theo to sacrifice himself and blow his life up. Constance thinks that Theo’s decision should be respected and trusted.





Louis announces to Salomé and Maxime that they are in the same brigade… he decides to put them in pairs. Louis with his sadistic air launches “The secret of good service is teamwork”. Maxime understood that Louis likes the situation. Louis decided to make them work together as long as they are in the brigade. Salomé tells Louis to stop his unhealthy little games.

Constance asked Marta to come to the infirmary to talk to her. She wanted to know how Marta was feeling… because denial of pregnancy can be traumatic. Marta says she was not followed by a shrink when she left the hospital. Constance finds that weird.

Gaetan finds Stella in the salt marshes, she dares to return to the mobile home. Stella tells Gaetan that she no longer has her apartment in California, she had no more money to pay. She thinks she doesn’t even have the money to pay for the return ticket.

Stella asks Gaetan why he’s so nice to her. He replies “because he likes her”. They kiss for 2 seconds then recover.

Greg tells ELiott that little Naël is very white despite Marta’s color.

Louis tells Theo that baby + career is not compatible. He thinks he’s going to crash… and that he’s going to get the Double A.

Constance and Rose share a coffee… Constance tells her that she is wondering about Marta. The maternity ward of Ambroise Paré hospital in Narbonne closed 2 years ago… she finds it odd that Marta lied.

Stella comes to see Gaetan whom Noémie should never know. Gaetan says that this kiss came out of nowhere, they forget. Stella tells Gaetan that suddenly she has to go, she’s going to ask some friends to pay for the ticket.

Noémie tells Stella and Gaetan that she has overreacted: she asks Stella not to leave. Noémie tells them that they forget everything but now no more lies.

Rose asks Marta for her godmother’s number but Marta is defensive, she says she is going to call the godmother. Rose tells her about the Narbonne hospital and that she was wrong. Marta gets angry and says to Rose “this is my child and you will never have him”.

Rose confides in Clotilde her sister, she would like her to contact Joachim, Marta’s brother. Clotilde says she can’t do that to Guillaume. Rose thinks it’s the only way to know if Marta is lying.

Salomé and Maxime admit that it’s complicated to work together in the kitchen. Salomé tells Maxime that something has broken between them… Maxime tells her that he misses her.

