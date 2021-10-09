Materazzi slips a big tackle to Lilian Thuram with a controversial statement!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

Marco Materazzi slipped a big tackle to Lilian Thuram during the 2021 dello Sport Festival, organized by the Gazetta dello Sport. The former Italian defender of Inter Milan, winner of the 2006 World Cup, reacted to the comments of Thuram, who said this week: “White players must not remain silent in the fight against racism”.

“Thuram never left the stadium when they chanted Materazzi son of a ***”

Materazzi said, according to words transcribed by Marca : “I am against racism, but Thuram never left the stadium when they chanted Materazzi son of p ***. It’s discrimination, for white, for black and also for the son of p *** “. These controversial words will surely resonate while Serie A has already been the scene of several racist incidents this season with Mike Maignan (AC Milan) or Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples).



