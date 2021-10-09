Materazzi, the shameful statement on Thuram

While Italian football is still affected by racist acts in the stadiums, Marco Materazzi preferred to make fun of Lilian Thuram and his fight against racism.

A badly felt tackle signed Marco Materazzi. The 48-year-old Italian was questioned, as part of the Festival dello Sport, about the racist insults or cries launched against Tiémoué Bakayoko, Mike Maignan and more recently Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa in Serie A stadiums this season. Lilian Thuram thus asked the “ white players »To show solidarity by leaving the field in the event of skidding on the part of the spectators.





” I am against racism “, First launched the world champion 2006 (against the Blues of Thuram), before charging the former French international with an irrelevant comparison:” but Thuram never left a stadium when it sang ‘Materazzi son of pu **’. It’s discrimination, for the whites, for the blacks and also for the sons of pu ** “. Or how to ridicule a shameful situation and Thuram’s anti-racist struggle.

The two defenders have crossed paths many times during their careers on the other side of the Alps and have especially faced each other during Derbys d’Italia. Thuram played at the Juventus from 2001 to 2006, when Materazzi was the rock of theInter Milan from 2001 to 2011. “Matrix” can especially boast of having won the 2006 World Cup under the nose and beard of Guadeloupe and obviously Zinédine Zidane, excluded for having hit him with a head.