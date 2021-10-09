Materazzi’s charge against Thuram over racism in Serie A

Marco Materazzi did not really appreciate the latest statements from Lilian Thuram about the racist outbursts in Serie A, and was keen to make it known. In his way.

Even retired from the field since 2014, Marco Materazzi does not hesitate to drop some big tackles from time to time. His last target? Lilian Thuram. Guest of the Trento Sports Festival, in northeastern Italy, he did not spare the former defender of the Blues and Juventus Turin, criticizing him for his latest statements on racist excesses in Serie A.

“In Italy, it’s the same situation as 25 years ago, I see a lot of hypocrisy. Racism is a trap, a political ideology that endures because there are people who take advantage of it. to win, you have to break the prejudices. (…) In the world of football, there are these habits, white players and white coaches can do a lot. The players must say: yes, there is racism in Italy. And you say that because you love Italy and you want to change things “, explained at the beginning of the week Thuram, guest of the same festival, in comments reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport.





Already at odds in 2006

He was therefore entitled in return to a charge from Materazzi. “I’m against racism, but Thuram never left a stadium when it sang ‘Materazzi son of pu **’. It’s discrimination, for whites, for blacks and also for sons of pu * * “, he said. Fifteen years later, the ex-central defender of Inter may not have digested the criticisms leveled against him by Thuram a few days after the 2006 World Cup final lost by France against Italy. Thuram had estimated, in an interview given to Inrockuptibles, that a player like Materazzi, “it is a disease, it should not exist”. “He gives football a negative image and he doesn’t need that kind of attitude because he’s a pretty good player. Football is a game and you play by the rules of the game. It helps. What to gain if we cheated? Nothing, “added the record holder of the selections for the France team.

“Thuram would have done better to point out that this is not the first time that Zidane has made certain mistakes, rather than looking for an alibi at all costs, accusing me with the usual commonplaces,” Materazzi had replied to him, in reference to the header that Zidane had inflicted on him in the World Cup final.