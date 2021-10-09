Mbappé, Griezmann, Benzema swings on the dream trio

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

It’s a trio that finally seems to have passed a milestone. Facing Belgium, and each in their own way, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema displayed a resplendent face. But above all, they displayed a bond never equaled until then. Good news for the France team which can finally boast of having an attack that works. More experienced of the three, but latest arrival in this group, the Real Madrid striker has been able to use his qualities to put his teammates in the best possible conditions. The 34-year-old former Lyonnais returns today to the key to their trio, detailing the qualities of each.

“Mbappé is a phenomenon”

“He’s a young boy who has a lot of qualities (Mbappé). Mbappé is a phenomenon for his football and for his age. He’s very good, and he’s a very good boy. I really like playing with him, and also with Griezmann, who moves well in small spaces. I have a lot of fun when we play together with the French national team. I love playing with them. “, he said in an interview. To AS. A pleasure shared by the French supporters during the match against Belgium, less by the Red Devils who had to undergo the combinations of the three for 90 minutes.



