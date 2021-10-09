Meghan and Harry: their touching secrets about their son Archie

Archie, the eldest son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is growing up well. A source close to the couple disclosed some details about the little boy in Us Weekly magazine this Friday, October 8.

Since their exile in the United States, Archie, just like his little sister Lilibet, the two children of Meghan Markle and of prince harry, are kept away from projectors. Their public appearance is extremely rare. But a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed more about Archie’s character in the columns of the magazine Us Weekly, this Friday, October 8.

Archie, who blew his two birthday last May, is “get by” well and begins to assert his character. The little boy would be “adorable and gentle nature”, indicates the source. Last June, still in the columns of Us, another source also said that the eldest of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “loved” his little sister and that he made her “lots of kisses”. Archie would show up “kind and loving” with Lilibet and would not have no “jealousy problem”.

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had less trouble with Lilibet than with Archie?

The parents of the two children would therefore be in heaven, especially since the arrival of Lilibet would not have been a big upheaval for the couple. “It was easier for them with Lili in many ways as they were able to use a lot of the techniques learned with Archie. and take care of things like feeding or bathing her without too much stress, explains the source before adding, even if it’s twice as much work. ” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex try to spend as much time as possible with their children: “The Sussexes have nannies to call when their schedules get crazy. But they try to appeal to this help at a minimum “, underlines the source. The latter describes the youngest son of Prince Charles as a very “attentive”, claiming that it was “heaven” for him.

