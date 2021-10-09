Meghan and Harry: their touching secrets about their son Archie

Archie, the eldest son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is growing up well. A source close to the couple disclosed some details about the little boy in Us Weekly magazine this Friday, October 8.
Since their exile in the United States, Archie, just like his little sister Lilibet, the two children of Meghan Markle and of prince harry, are kept away from projectors. Their public appearance is extremely rare. But a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed more about Archie’s character in the columns of the magazine Us Weekly, this Friday, October 8.
Archie, who blew his two birthday last May, is “get by” well and begins to assert his character. The little boy would be “adorable and gentle nature”, indicates the source. Last June, still in the columns of Us, another source also said that the eldest of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “loved” his little sister and that he made her “lots of kisses”. Archie would show up “kind and loving” with Lilibet and would not have no “jealousy problem”.
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had less trouble with Lilibet than with Archie?
The parents of the two children would therefore be in heaven, especially since the arrival of Lilibet would not have been a big upheaval for the couple. “It was easier for them with Lili in many ways as they were able to use a lot of the techniques learned with Archie. and take care of things like feeding or bathing her without too much stress, explains the source before adding, even if it’s twice as much work. ” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex try to spend as much time as possible with their children: “The Sussexes have nannies to call when their schedules get crazy. But they try to appeal to this help at a minimum “, underlines the source. The latter describes the youngest son of Prince Charles as a very “attentive”, claiming that it was “heaven” for him.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Backgrid USA
2/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
Their public appearance is extremely rare.
© Backgrid USA
3/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
But a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed a little more about Archie’s character in the columns of Us Weekly magazine, this Friday, October 8.
© Backgrid USA
4/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
Archie, who blew his two years last May, is “doing” well.
© Backgrid USA
5/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
He begins to assert his character.
© JLPPA
6/21 –
Meghan Markle, and her son, Archie
The little boy is said to be “adorable and gentle in nature,” the source said.
© JLPPA
7/21 –
Meghan Markle, and her son, Archie
Last June, still in the columns of Us, another source had also said more about Archie.
© Backgrid USA
8/21 –
Archie, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
She had said that the eldest of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “adored” her little sister.
© Backgrid USA
9/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
He gave her “lots of kisses”.
© Backgrid USA
10/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
Archie would be “kind and loving” to Lilibet.
© AGENCY
11/21 –
Meghan Markle, and her son, Archie
And he would have no “jealousy problem”.
© AGENCY
12/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
The parents of the two children would therefore be in heaven.
© Agency
13/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Especially since the arrival of Lilibet would not have been a big upheaval for the couple.
© Agency
14/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
“It was easier for them with Lili in a lot of ways,” the source assures.
© Agency
15/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
And to explain: “Because they were able to use a lot of techniques learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing her without stressing too much”, explains the source.
© Backgrid USA
16/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Before adding: “Even if it’s twice as much work.”
© EXPRESS SYNDICATION
17/21 –
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex try to spend as much time as possible with their children.
© AGENCY
18/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
“The Sussexes have nannies to call when their schedules get crazy. But they try to enlist this help at a minimum,” the source said.
© AGENCY
19/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
The latter describes the youngest son of Prince Charles as a very “caring” father, saying that it was “paradise” for him.
© AGENCY
20/21 –
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, present their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.
© Agency
21/21 –
Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, present their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.