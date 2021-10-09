Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton: who spends the most on cosmetics?

A Turkish cosmetic surgery clinic looked at Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s collection of cosmetics and beauty products. Which of the Duchesses is the most expensive? Answer in euros.

Duel of Duchesses. Who of Meghan markle or from Kate Middleton spend the most on their cosmetics collection? To have a beautiful skin and to be dressed each time they go out, the two Duchesses spend hundreds of euros. However, their budgets are very different. Indeed, it is Meghan markle which is the most expensive, according to a report by dermatologists at Vera Clinic, a center for hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, based in Turkey. The amount would be 619.97 pounds, or approximately 730 euros. For Kate Middleton, it is half less, with 368 euros on average. Figures that risk once again causing talk …

On the side of Meghan markle, the mother ofArchie and Lilibet loves Nivea moisturizing milk, sold for 15 euros. His facial treatment, from the Nichola Joss brand, is however much more expensive: it is sold at a price of 400 euros. Kate Middleton for its part uses certified organic rosehip oil at 22.90 euros or its anti-wrinkle cream Nivea less than 10 euros. Finally, Elizabeth Arden moisturizer has conquered the queen elizabeth ii. The model is sold at the price of 36 euros.

A luxurious wardrobe

Clothing side, Meghan Markle’s expenses are pinned down. In 2018, Prince Harry’s wife spent no less than £ 406,000, or approximately 445,000 euros, for her wardrobe. As specified by the study, this addition takes into account the initial price of items sold in stores that the Duchess has worn during the year. In this calculation, only the wedding dress of Meghan markle did not appear.

Kensington Palace claimed than the new duchess wardrobe was fully funded “by private funds”. Now based in California with the prince harry, his public appearances are rarer.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge