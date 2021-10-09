Mercato – Haaland does not want Mbappé as a teammate

Determined to take a step forward next summer, Erling Haaland will try to join a more ambitious formation than Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker will surely be spoiled for choice among his many courtiers who will have to meet certain requirements.

Held this summer despite his desires elsewhere, Erling Haaland accepted the decision of his superiors. The Borussia Dortmund striker has not flinched internally or in the media. And his agent Mino Raiola, always ready to put pressure, did not create any problems either. Would the player’s clan have obtained guarantees for the next summer transfer window? One thing is certain, it is that the Norwegian will be much more difficult to keep at the end of this season.





Borussia Dortmund are trying to convince him with an extension accompanied by an almost doubled salary. But according to information from the Spanish daily Marca, Erling Haaland has decided to leave in the summer of 2022. His representative Mino Raiola is currently looking for a big contract for his client who, according to some persistent rumors, would benefit from ‘a clause now allowing him to leave against a check for 75 million euros. An affordable and very interesting amount for a striker of this caliber. This perhaps explains the presence of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on the lookout on this issue.

Haaland and Mbappé incompatible

Recently, the Italian press indicated that the Parisians were the last to have taken information. And to learn that the Erling Haaland clan claims an annual salary of around 50 million euros! Suffice to say that the sum makes you think, knowing that this would not be the only requirement of the Norwegian international. Indeed, the former RB Salzburg player, like Kylian Mbappé, would like to become THE star of a great team. The two attackers will therefore be reluctant to play together, unfortunately for Real who would consider the two signings.