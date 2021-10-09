Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Messi lets go of his truths about his departure from FC Barcelona!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 9, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. by Hadrien Grenier

Paris Saint-Germain player since August, Leo Messi nevertheless returned to his painful departure from FC Barcelona at the end of his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain struck one of the biggest blows in the history of the transfer window this summer by securing the services of Leo Messi for two years plus an optional third year. In doing so, the capital club have built up a dream attacking trio, the Argentina international coming to team up with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar within an attack called the MNM for at least one season, the rest depending on an extension of the 22-year-old Frenchman. The stake is clear this season: to allow the PSG to win everything, especially this coronation in Champions League that the Parisian management has dreamed of for years. However, before seeing over the next few months whether the objective will be met, it is advisable to return to the origins of the coming of Leo messi to PSG. For this, the Parisian club can clearly thank the FC Barcelona and his delicate economic situation which quite simply prevented him from registering the extension of the contract of the one who is nicknamed La Pulga .





“It was extremely hard to take”

Thus, at the beginning of August, the Barça communicated the departure of his iconic Argentine striker had to record a heartbreaking farewell press conference. Leo messi had appeared very touched during it, and this without surprise insofar as he did not imagine for a single second that he would leave the FC Barcelona he could see himself extending his contract there. ” What if I expected? Frankly, not at all. I came back to Barcelona to prepare for the season, after having taken advantage of the few extra days of vacation that the coach (Ronald Koeman) had granted me. I had the idea to sign my contract and resume training immediately. I thought that everything was settled and that all that was missing was my initial (on the contract). But, when I arrived in Barcelona, ​​I was told that it was no longer possible, that I could not stay and that I had to find myself another club, because Barça did not have the means to extend me . It upset my plans “, has explained Leo messi in an interview with the last issue of France Football .