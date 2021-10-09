Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Messi lets go of his truths about his departure from FC Barcelona!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Paris Saint-Germain player since August, Leo Messi nevertheless returned to his painful departure from FC Barcelona at the end of his contract.
Paris Saint-Germain struck one of the biggest blows in the history of the transfer window this summer by securing the services of Leo Messi for two years plus an optional third year. In doing so, the capital club have built up a dream attacking trio, the Argentina international coming to team up with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar within an attack called the MNM for at least one season, the rest depending on an extension of the 22-year-old Frenchman. The stake is clear this season: to allow the PSG to win everything, especially this coronation in Champions League that the Parisian management has dreamed of for years. However, before seeing over the next few months whether the objective will be met, it is advisable to return to the origins of the coming of Leo messi to PSG. For this, the Parisian club can clearly thank the FC Barcelona and his delicate economic situation which quite simply prevented him from registering the extension of the contract of the one who is nicknamed La Pulga.
“It was extremely hard to take”
Thus, at the beginning of August, the Barça communicated the departure of his iconic Argentine striker had to record a heartbreaking farewell press conference. Leo messi had appeared very touched during it, and this without surprise insofar as he did not imagine for a single second that he would leave the FC Barcelona he could see himself extending his contract there. ” What if I expected? Frankly, not at all. I came back to Barcelona to prepare for the season, after having taken advantage of the few extra days of vacation that the coach (Ronald Koeman) had granted me. I had the idea to sign my contract and resume training immediately. I thought that everything was settled and that all that was missing was my initial (on the contract). But, when I arrived in Barcelona, I was told that it was no longer possible, that I could not stay and that I had to find myself another club, because Barça did not have the means to extend me . It upset my plans “, has explained Leo messi in an interview with the last issue of France Football.
These disrupted plans clearly affected Leo messi, who had to mourn his life before somehow. And if he’s now blossoming at PSG, the six-time winner of the Ball Golden does not hide that he and his family had difficulty digesting the news of his departure from their long-standing home, it was such a profound upheaval for them. ” It was extremely hard to take. To think that we were going to have to leave our house and that the family was going to have to turn their routine upside down. The children were going to have to change schools and accompany us to a new place. It was the first time this had happened to me in my career. A lot of things went through my mind, but I had no choice but to leave. It was like that and we had to accept it. As I said in my farewell, it was very painful for me to leave Barcelona after all these years. I had figured out, and my family too, that I was going to end my career in Barcelona. It was very hard, but we managed to overcome this ordeal together. I started to think about my future and Paris Saint-Germain offered me the opportunity to join them. With my entourage, we were very motivated, we really wanted to come. PSG have a fantastic team, which can aspire to win lots of titles, which is my goal for the years to come. “, told Leo Messi, finally moved on after arriving at PSG and the high goals he set for himself with the Parisian club.