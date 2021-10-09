Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé reassured Lionel Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 9, 2021 at 5:45 am by Th.B.

Kylian Mbappé could have left PSG this summer if the capital club had decided to let his striker go to Real Madrid. Finally, the Frenchman stayed in Paris to the delight of Lionel Messi.





During the very end of the summer transfer window, Kylian Mbappé was announced on the departure of PSG to join the Real Madrid. Finally, the leaders of the Paris Holy–Germain have chosen to push back the attempts of the Merengue club and to keep the Parisian striker although his contract only runs until June 2022. During August, Lionel Messi left his suitcases in Paris where he was able to rub shoulders with Mbappé a few days before the Real Madrid makes its first transfer offer to PSG for the tricolor world champion.

“I was waiting to see what was going to happen and he stayed with us and for me it is a great joy”