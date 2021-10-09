Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo is set for the succession of Kylian Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 9, 2021 at 7:15 am by AD

To compensate for the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé, PSG would think of recruiting Dusan Vlahovic. While they would also be in the footsteps of the Fiorentina striker, Juventus would like to complete an operation at Federico Chiesa. However, La Viola would not be willing to negotiate a two-year loan with a mandatory buyout option for Dusan Vlahovic.





As le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively, the PSG is preparing for the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé. In this context, Leonardo has already ticked off several names to ensure the possible succession of his number 7, who will be free from any contract on July 1 if he does not extend by then. According to our information from August 25, Erling Haaland is the top priority of the sports director of the PSG, while Robert lewandowski acts as an alternative. However, these two men would not be the only leads Leonardo, since Dusan Vlahovic would also appear on the Parisian shelves.

Fiorentina rule out option for Dusan Vlahovic