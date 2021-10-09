Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo’s thunderous announcement on Mbappé’s future!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 9, 2021 at 7:10 p.m. by BC updated on October 9, 2021 at 7:12 p.m.

Despite Kylian Mbappé’s latest statements regarding his future at PSG, Leonardo has not given up on the idea of ​​extending the French international.





Announced on departure this summer, Kylian Mbappé confirmed his willingness to leave the PSG to join the Real Madrid. While his contract runs until June 2022, the French international therefore seems to have his head elsewhere, and he did not hide the fact that an extension to the PSG was not relevant. ” What could make me stay in Paris? We are far from it, since I wanted to leave this summer. I’m not going to be the hypocrite and come and throw a bottle in the sea, like, “Oh, I don’t know.” », He said this week in the columns of The team . For his part, Fayza Lamari, the player’s mother, was less categorical on the subject, in remarks granted to the Parisian : ” We are currently discussing with PSG and things are going well. I even had Leonardo last night (this Monday). After that, will we come to a way out? One thing is certain: he will give his all to the end to win the Champions League. »What to leave hope for PSG, who does not intend to let go.

“Our idea is to extend Mbappé’s contract”