Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi talks about his adaptation to Paris!

So far, Lionel Messi had only known Barcelona. From now on, the PSG player must discover a new environment and adapt to Paris. An adaptation that is done little by little.
At 34, Lionel Messi has started a new chapter in his career. Indeed, this summer, the Argentine left the FC Barcelona to join the PSG. A movement which the six-fold Ballon d’Or did not expect and which has somewhat upset its habits. Indeed, arriving very young in Catalonia, Messi spent 21 years of his life at Barcelona. A huge chapter that had to be shot and it was not easy. ” It was extremely hard to take. To think that we were going to have to leave our house and that the family was going to have to turn their routine upside down. (…) As I said in my farewell, it was very painful for me to leave Barcelona after all these years. I had figured out, and my family too, that I was going to end my career in Barcelona “, Explained in particular Lionel messi for France Football. But it was therefore necessary to move on and it is now Paris that La Pulga begins a new part of his life. And of course, you have to start all over again.
“We can’t wait to move into our new home …”
So arrived this summer at PSG, Lionel Messi still takes its marks in the French capital. Adaptation therefore takes time for the Argentinian. And on the occasion of his interview for France Football, Messi told more about his new life at Paris, explaining then: “ We are still at the hotel and it is starting to get long … The boys have started school and it is not easy to go back and forth from the hotel. We can’t wait to settle into our new home and start our new routine. But, at the same time, our adaptation is going well. The children and my wife are taking their marks, little by little. Do I feel good in my new life? In the top ! My adaptation came about very quickly. From my first day, I had the feeling that I had been in this locker room for a long time, thanks to those I already knew and to the good atmosphere that reigns at the training center. Now I really want to play more regularly. If I had time to explore the city? Very little, honestly, because we are still at the hotel and it is difficult for us to move. Especially since I went to the selection. The schedule is very tight, there are a lot of matches to go. So, we haven’t really had time to discover Paris yet. But, once we are settled, we can begin our discovery. Am I starting to speak a little French? Boys, yes. They go to school and they started to learn it in class. They pick up words and memorize them immediately. From time to time, they throw things at me in French, but I haven’t started yet. Are they the ones who teach me words? Yeah, and they’re better than me at it “.