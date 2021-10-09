Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi talks about his adaptation to Paris!

Football – Mercato – PSG

So far, Lionel Messi had only known Barcelona. From now on, the PSG player must discover a new environment and adapt to Paris. An adaptation that is done little by little.

At 34, Lionel Messi has started a new chapter in his career. Indeed, this summer, the Argentine left the FC Barcelona to join the PSG. A movement which the six-fold Ballon d’Or did not expect and which has somewhat upset its habits. Indeed, arriving very young in Catalonia, Messi spent 21 years of his life at Barcelona. A huge chapter that had to be shot and it was not easy. ” It was extremely hard to take. To think that we were going to have to leave our house and that the family was going to have to turn their routine upside down. (…) As I said in my farewell, it was very painful for me to leave Barcelona after all these years. I had figured out, and my family too, that I was going to end my career in Barcelona “, Explained in particular Lionel messi for France Football . But it was therefore necessary to move on and it is now Paris that La Pulga begins a new part of his life. And of course, you have to start all over again.





“We can’t wait to move into our new home …”