Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Messi reveals the crucial role of Neymar and Di Maria for his arrival!

Sentenced to leave FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi has chosen to continue his career at PSG. And as La Pulga confided, Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria played a big role in this choice.
While the Barça could not afford to extend it, Lionel messi is committed freely and free of charge in favor of PSG. A choice that was easy to make, because La Pulga met several friends of his at Paris. During an interview with France Football, Lionel Messi spoke of the crucial role of Neymar, Leandro paredes and Angel Di Maria for his signature at PSG.
Lionel Messi is at PSG thanks to Neymar, Di Maria and Paredes
“Did the presence of your friends Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes influence your decision? Yes, that was a big part when I had to make my decision, because I knew I was going to land in a new country and have to start from scratch. Knowing that I had friends in the locker room allowed me to tell myself that things were going to be simple for me to adjust. And I was not wrong, because it was very easy to integrate myself, especially because there are many players who speak Spanish, like me, and some friends like “Ney”, “Lea” (Paredes ), “Fideo” (Di Maria), which helped me when I arrived », told Leo Messi.