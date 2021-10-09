Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Messi reveals the crucial role of Neymar and Di Maria for his arrival!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 8, 2021 at 11:15 p.m. by AD

Sentenced to leave FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi has chosen to continue his career at PSG. And as La Pulga confided, Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria played a big role in this choice.





While the Barça could not afford to extend it, Lionel messi is committed freely and free of charge in favor of PSG. A choice that was easy to make, because La Pulga met several friends of his at Paris. During an interview with France Football , Lionel Messi spoke of the crucial role of Neymar, Leandro paredes and Angel Di Maria for his signature at PSG.

Lionel Messi is at PSG thanks to Neymar, Di Maria and Paredes