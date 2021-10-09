Mercato | Mercato – PSG: New shocking announcement on the future of Donnarumma!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Free recruit by PSG this summer, Gianluigi Donnarumma should then return to Italy to wear the colors of… Juventus Turin!





Trained at AC Milan where he had spent his entire young career until last June, Gianluigi Donnarumma finally decided to change air after coming to the end of his contract with the club rossonero . Freely recruited by the PSG, the Italian international is in direct competition with Keylor Navas, and his choice towards the club of the capital is still debated on the other side of the Alps. Moreover, according to the journalist Andrea Longoni iquestioned by Top Calcio 24 , Donnarumma will end up leaving the PSG to return to Serie A …

“He will come back to wear the Juventus jersey”