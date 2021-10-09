Mercato | Mercato – PSG: New shocking announcement on the future of Donnarumma!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Free recruit by PSG this summer, Gianluigi Donnarumma should then return to Italy to wear the colors of… Juventus Turin!
Trained at AC Milan where he had spent his entire young career until last June, Gianluigi Donnarumma finally decided to change air after coming to the end of his contract with the club rossonero. Freely recruited by the PSG, the Italian international is in direct competition with Keylor Navas, and his choice towards the club of the capital is still debated on the other side of the Alps. Moreover, according to the journalist Andrea Longoni iquestioned by Top Calcio 24, Donnarumma will end up leaving the PSG to return to Serie A …
“He will come back to wear the Juventus jersey”
” It’s an open secret: Donnarumma will follow the same path as Mario Balotelli and in the end he will go to Juventus. We all knew Balotelli would come to Milan once he left Inter and that was the case even though he did take a small lap i.e. his stint through Manchester City. Donnarumma will do the same: now he’s at PSG, but then he’ll come back to Italy to wear the Juve shirt », Indicates the journalist the future of Donnarumma to PSG.