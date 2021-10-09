Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Neymar wanted to slam the door!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 9, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. by GdSS

Extended by PSG last May, Neymar would have initially planned to leave the club in the capital to return … to FC Barcelona! Joan Laporta confided in this subject.





After several months of negotiations, the PSG ended up extending the contract of Neymar until June 2025 last May, thus fixing the future of his Brazilian star. However, during the transfer window summer 2019, he had long proclaimed his desire to return to FC Barcelona, and speculations on this subject had not ceased until the officialization of its extension to the PSG. And the Barça even explains that Neymar recently thought about leaving again …

“We were told that Neymar wanted to leave”