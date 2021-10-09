Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The succession of Mbappé weighed down by … Guardiola?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 8, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. by AD

While Kylian Mbappé could leave PSG freely and for free at the end of the season, Leonardo would think of recruiting Dusan Vlahovic to fill his absence in case of departure. However, the sporting director of PSG should be wary of Manchester City. Indeed, Pep Guardiola would have already offered a contract of approximately 6M € per year to Dusan Vlahovic to convince him to join the Citizens.





At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé always comes a little closer to a free and free departure from the PSG. Aware of the situation, Leonardo is preparing for the possible departure of his number 7 and has already identified several avenues to ensure his potential succession. As le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively, the sporting director of the PSG checked the names ofErling Haaland, which is his top priority, and Robert Lewandowski. And in addition to these two top scorers, Leonardo would also be interested in Dusan Vlahovic, under contract with the Fiorentina until June 30, 2023. However, he would have a strong opponent on this issue: Manchester City.

Guardiola struck for Dusan Vlahovic