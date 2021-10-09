Mercato | Mercato – PSG: This revelation on Barça’s incredible project with Lionel Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 9, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. by BC

This Friday, Joan Laporta admitted that he would have liked Lionel Messi to agree to play for free at FC Barcelona in order to prevent his departure. However, even if he wanted to, the Argentine could not have made such a sacrifice.





Unwillingly, Joan Laporta could not extend the contract of Lionel Messi this summer, leading the Argentinian to join the PSG. A brutal change for the former captain of the FC Barcelona, determined to pursue his career with Blaugrana . ” I thought that everything was settled and that all that was missing was my initial (on the contract). But, when I arrived in Barcelona, ​​I was told that it was no longer possible, that I could not stay and that I had to find myself another club, because Barça did not have the means to extend me . It upset my plans “, Admitted Messi in France Football . For his part, Joan Laporta also expected to reach an agreement with the six-fold Ballon d’Or, to the point that the president of the FC Barcelona hoped his star would make a huge sacrifice to stay in Catalonia. “ I was hoping until the last minute that Messi would tell me he was playing for free. I would have liked that and he would have convinced me, but we cannot ask a Messi level player to do this », He launched to RAC1 . However, this project was simply impossible to implement.

Messi couldn’t stay for free at Barca