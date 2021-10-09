Mercato: Saudi Arabia, Newcastle… Do you still believe in the acquisition of OM?

Foot – Mercato – OM

Posted on October 9, 2021

This Thursday, the takeover of Newcastle by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund was formalized, enough to revive rumors about a sale of Olympique de Marseille.

A revolution is underway in the world of football. This Thursday, the redemption of Newcastle by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been formalized, enough to bring the English team into a new era. The current 19th of First League becomes one of the most powerful clubs on the planet thanks to the incredible wealth of PIF estimated at 400 billion. The first effects of this takeover could be felt from the next winter transfer window, since The Daily Telegraph revealed this Friday that Newcastle had the opportunity to invest up to € 223 million in the market in January while remaining in the nails of financial fair play. An announcement that obviously did not go unnoticed on the side of Marseilles, where the rumors concerning a sale of the Marseille club have been numerous in recent months. Several sources had indeed mentioned an imminent takeover of theOM by the holding of the Saudi prince Al-Walid bin Talal, but this issue has not changed since.





Still hope for the acquisition of OM?

However, the name of theOM has been cited again in recent hours for a possible redemption. Simon Chadwick, Eurasian sports specialist and director of the Center for the Eurasian Sports Industry at the Emlyon Business School , spoke out for the media City AM on the ambitions of PIF in the world of football following the acquisition of Newcastle. And according to him, Saudi Arabia could be inspired by the model of Manchester City and his City Group, owning a total of ten clubs around the world, putting their hands on other teams in the future. Simon Chadwick did not fail to recall that theOM and theInter Milan had been linked to Saudi Arabia in recent months, enough to allow Marseille fans to retain little hope for a future redemption, even if this file is once again the subject of contradictions. On Twitter , the journalist Ben Jacobs for his part dismissed the hypothesis of an arrival of the Saudis on the Canebière, explaining: ” I fear there is no takeover from Saudi Arabia. The PIF has never involved or seriously interested. I have said this several times. Their commitment to Newcastle has just been proven. And Al-Walid Bin Talal was interested (three times), but these discussions ended several months ago. It should also be remembered that Frank McCourt did not stop reminding during his last speeches that theOM was not for sale.

