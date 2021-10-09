MeTooTheatre: new salvo of testimonies from victims of harassment and sexual assault in the theater

the essential

Four years after the #MeToo movement, testimonies from victims of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment in the theater world have been blooming on social networks since Thursday.

“I invite all the people sexually harassed, assaulted or raped in the theatrical environment to testify. We are no longer afraid. Death to the omerta”. With this message published Thursday evening on Twitter, the videographer and theater critic Marie Coquille-Chambel invites all victims of the theater world to testify publicly with the hashtag #MeTooTheatre. She herself claims to have been raped by a comedian from the Comédie-Française during the first confinement while she was uneasy. She indicates that a complaint has been filed.

I invite all people sexually harassed, assaulted or raped in the theatrical environment to testify with the hashtag #metootheatre We are no longer afraid.

– Marie Coquille-Chambel (@mariecchambel) October 7, 2021

Since Thursday evening, many women have reacted and published their testimonies on Twitter.

I am a technician and light manager, and I can no longer count the times I have suffered harassment and sexual assault in my various workplaces. I no longer count for my colleagues with whom we will be together either. #metootheatre

#metootheatre

Without ever having been raped, the proposals to suck were so numerous that frankly, in the shit where I have been for 30 years, I should have let myself be done, in Paris, in Geneva, in Marseille. Surely I would have made a career, or I would have a car today.

Fed up with these same old directors and actors who play on the fact that they are in "art" to justify inappropriate behavior, sexual harassment, or even worse. #metootheatre

– ud83c udf43 (@FilixFelicis) October 7, 2021

At the Avignon festival, at an evening with lots of troops happy to meet. He looked popular, I was the youngest of the evening. He was in his 50s, but I didn't give a damn about him. He slipped in my ear to go to bed. #MeTooTheatre

Having myself bathed in this environment, the appearance of #MeTooTheatre unfortunately does not surprise me. Filled with arrogant, pedantic, false self-righteous men who only practice this magnificent profession to gain recognition that they probably never had a child

The Twitter account “Facing incest”, which has been campaigning since 2000 to defend children who are victims of incest and pedocriminality, ensures that “children are also concerned from theater classes in college”.

I did 5 years of theater, I had to stop because my theater teacher was making advances to us (we were between 12 and 15 years old), he allowed himself to touch me and watch us. once it went a bit too far so I had to stop. #MeTooTheatre

#metootheatre He was my theater teacher, he had known me since I was 14, he was 42. His behavior changed the day I turned 18. I'm sure he did, because he wanted to be protected by law.

For all these victims, it is time to put an end to the impunity that hangs in the theatrical world.