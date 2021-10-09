More

    # MeTooThéâtre: The tweet of a theater critic claiming to have been raped by a comedian ignites social networks and triggers a wave of denunciations

    News


    New act in the # MeTooThéâtre: the tweet of a videographer and theater critic claiming to have been raped by a comedian ignited social networks, the young woman calling victims of sexual assault in the theater world to testify. “I was raped by a comedian from the Comédie-Française during the first confinement, while I was uneasy. He is still a member of the Comédie-Française, even if the management is aware of a complaint filed”.

    Posted Thursday evening, Marie Coquille-Chambel’s tweet was the starting point for a wave of support and testimonies. “I invite all people sexually harassed, assaulted or raped in the theatrical environment to testify with the hashtag #metootheatre”, she continued in a second tweet, widely shared.

    The young woman received the support of the elected environmentalist Alice Coffin: “Immense support and admiration to all the people who testify for #MeTooTheatre”, posted the feminist activist, specifying that she would intervene “in Council of Paris next week on this subject”.

    Marie Coquille-Chambel, who hosts a Youtube channel on the theater, had already shaken the theater world when she claimed in June 2020 to have lodged a complaint after being beaten three times and threatened with death by an actor of the Comedy- French.

    The actor, who was her former boyfriend, was finally sentenced in June 2021 to six months suspended imprisonment for these death threats. It is not known if this case is related to the testimony posted Thursday by the young woman on Twitter. “I believe that omerta is no longer possible in the theater and I refuse that another can suffer such violence,” said Marie Coquille-Chambel.

    Since the outbreak of the #MeToo movement in 2017, several scandals have shaken the French theater community. Splashed by a case of alleged rape, the director Jean-Pierre Baro had left the management of the Théâtre des Quartiers d’Ivry (Val-de-Marne), under public pressure and a strike by the staff of the establishment calling for his resignation.

    In the spring, dozens of people demonstrated in front of the premises of Cours Florent in Paris to denounce the “silence” of the prestigious private theater school in the face of alleged abuse by some of its teachers, claims disputed by the institution.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleXi Jinping promises peaceful “reunification”
    Next articleTransport: no RER B between Paris and Aulnay-sous-Bois this weekend, line 4 closed on Sunday

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC