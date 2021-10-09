MeTooThéâtre: The tweet of a theater critic claiming to have been raped by a comedian ignites social networks and triggers a wave of denunciations

New act in the # MeTooThéâtre: the tweet of a videographer and theater critic claiming to have been raped by a comedian ignited social networks, the young woman calling victims of sexual assault in the theater world to testify. “I was raped by a comedian from the Comédie-Française during the first confinement, while I was uneasy. He is still a member of the Comédie-Française, even if the management is aware of a complaint filed”.

Posted Thursday evening, Marie Coquille-Chambel’s tweet was the starting point for a wave of support and testimonies. “I invite all people sexually harassed, assaulted or raped in the theatrical environment to testify with the hashtag #metootheatre”, she continued in a second tweet, widely shared.

The young woman received the support of the elected environmentalist Alice Coffin: “Immense support and admiration to all the people who testify for #MeTooTheatre”, posted the feminist activist, specifying that she would intervene “in Council of Paris next week on this subject”.

Marie Coquille-Chambel, who hosts a Youtube channel on the theater, had already shaken the theater world when she claimed in June 2020 to have lodged a complaint after being beaten three times and threatened with death by an actor of the Comedy- French.

The actor, who was her former boyfriend, was finally sentenced in June 2021 to six months suspended imprisonment for these death threats. It is not known if this case is related to the testimony posted Thursday by the young woman on Twitter. “I believe that omerta is no longer possible in the theater and I refuse that another can suffer such violence,” said Marie Coquille-Chambel.

Since the outbreak of the #MeToo movement in 2017, several scandals have shaken the French theater community. Splashed by a case of alleged rape, the director Jean-Pierre Baro had left the management of the Théâtre des Quartiers d’Ivry (Val-de-Marne), under public pressure and a strike by the staff of the establishment calling for his resignation.

In the spring, dozens of people demonstrated in front of the premises of Cours Florent in Paris to denounce the “silence” of the prestigious private theater school in the face of alleged abuse by some of its teachers, claims disputed by the institution.

I invite all people sexually harassed, assaulted or raped in the theatrical environment to testify with the hashtag #metootheatre We are no longer afraid.

I was a director’s assistant with a director whom I had to supervise so that he did not harass or assault our 6 underage actresses. #MeTooTheatre – Nora MD (@NoraMethivier) October 8, 2021

I was just starting out. I didn’t know anything about it. I wanted to learn. This director used my inexperience to give me a bright professional future, exceptional encounters, to lure me into his bed and become odious. It must stop. #MeTooTheatre – Charvy Mélanie (@melcharvy) October 8, 2021

everywhere often and always, alas. A theater teacher, a friend of my parents moreover, tried to rape me when I was just 18 years old. #MeTooTheatre – Emmanuelle Chaulet (@echaulet) October 8, 2021

I am a technician and light manager, and I can no longer count the times I have suffered harassment and sexual assault in my various workplaces. I no longer count for my colleagues with whom we will be together either. #metootheatre – • z (@ 35kmh) October 7, 2021

#metootheatre

Without ever having been raped, the proposals to suck were so numerous that frankly, in the shit where I have been for 30 years, I should have let myself be done, in Paris, in Geneva, in Marseille. Surely I would have made a career, or I would have a car today. – Ben Ouar y Villon dna (@BenOuaryVillon) October 7, 2021

Fed up with these same old directors and actors who play on the fact that they are in “art” to justify inappropriate behavior, sexual harassment, or even worse. #metootheatre – (@FilixFelicis) October 7, 2021