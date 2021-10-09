Metroid Dread, EMMI: Can we beat Samus’ ultimate enemy?

In Metroid Dread, many enemies more dangerous than the others await you on ZDR. Among them, the powerful EMMIs This page will detail how they work and teach you how to defeat them.

Metroid Dread is finally available on Nintendo Switch consoles. The events of this new opus take place on ZDR, a mysterious planet, on which you will have to meet mighty enemies. Among them you will find EMMI. These are formidable and will be responsible for most of your Game Over. This page of our complete Metroid Dread solution will teach you a lot more about them and detail the means to use to defeat them all.

What are EMMIs?

From the start of the game you will learn that strange events are taking place on the planet ZDR. Indeed, a video proves it, Parasite X would be back there.

To verify the veracity of these words, seven machines extremely powerful, possessing the strongest armor in the universe and adapting easily to their surroundings have been sent to ZDR. They are thus capable, explore defined locations, capture area specimens and extract DNA.

These machines are none other than EMMI.

Despite the technological prowess represented by these machines, contact with them has been lost shortly after their arrival on said planet. Samus being immune to Parasite X, she will go there to find EMMI and understand what happened.

Where to find EMMI?

As explained previously, EMMI are in charge sectors called “EMMI zones” and in which they carry out patrols. These zones (represented by a white line on the map below) are distributed in all regions of the game to cover as much territory as possible. They are delimited by EMMI zone doors that these units cannot cross.

When you will start your progression in Metroid Dread you will soon find the first EMMI in the game. The observation will then be clear, these are now hostile.

You are therefore warned if you enter in EMMI zone, be very vigilant. If they spot you, they’ll will stalk relentlessly.

The different types of EMMI

As previously stated, EMMI have a exceptional adaptability. They learn from their environment and adapts to it to be as efficient as possible.

Thereby, each of these units that you will meet during your adventure will have succeeded in developing a specificity of its own and that you will have to discover, understand and sometimes exploit in order to hope to survive.





As your adventure progresses, you will find increasingly powerful equipment which will allow you in particular increase your chances of survival in the EMMI zone. But make no mistake, the prey here is you.

You can find all the details and specifics of each EMMI of the game in our complete solution to the main storyline of Metroid Dread.

When meeting with the first EMMI in the game, your survival instinct will lead you to a room called “Central Unit” and in which is the remains of a strange creature. At his contact Samus will channel incredible power allowing it to operationalize its Omega Cannon.

This cannon will allow you, by charging it a few seconds beforehand, to launch a laser capable of destroying EMMI. Note that for the following EMMIs, you will need have destroyed their armor with this same gun to hope to put them out of harm’s way.

Once every EMMI defeated, the channeled power will vanish and your Canon Omega will be disabled. You will then need find access to a new Central Unit to be able to recharge it again and hope to be able to defeat the EMMI chasing you at the moment. These rooms are still found in EMMI territory and you will have to be patient, quick and discreet if you want to achieve them in one piece.

You will find the route to take to reach each Central Unit and each tactic to apply depending on the EMMI you will face in our complete solution to the main storyline of Metroid Dread.

