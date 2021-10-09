Metroid Dread: Hunted, Samus shows the extent of his powers in epic trailer

Bounty hunter Samus Aran is finally back! After 19 years of waiting, players can finally find out what’s going on in the galaxy after Metroid Fusion. To mark the launch of this new adventure, Nintendo has released a long launch trailer.

We’ve seen plenty of Metroid Dread trailers before, but this one is designed to highlight the idea that Samus is now prey, and that she must recover all of her powers to have any chance of getting out of it. As a result a trailer that gradually gains in intensity, and which ends in a chain of events that the best bounty hunter in the galaxy can do to survive. Metroid Dread is the 5th installment of the main branch of the license, launched in 1986.

The title tells how Samus ends up on the planet ZDR because of a strange video received by the federation. In addition, the authorities have lost contact with EMMI robot explorers, known for their strength and reliability. On the spot, she discovers that she is being hunted, and that his only goal now is to survive, simply. Obviously, it is up to the players to help him, and to shed light on this situation!





