    Metroid Dread, walkthrough: our complete solution

    Metroid Dread, walkthrough: our complete solution

    Have you just started Metroid Dread and want to be guided through all the adventures that await you on the mysterious planet ZDR? This article brings together all of the information currently available to help you do this.

    Metroid Dread is finally available on Nintendo Switch consoles. This section of our complete Metroid Dread solution offers a complete guide which will help you to finish the game of MercurySteam in the best conditions: guide by zone, walkthrough and video of the bosses… you will have all the keys in hand for 100% complete Samus Aran’s new adventure!

    Summary

    • Metroid Dread Main Story Guide
      • Artaria
      • Cataris
      • Dairon
      • Burenia’s secrets
      • Gahvoran and Elun
      • Ferenia
      • Lower temperatures
      • The advent
      • The final fight

    Metroid Dread Main Story Guide

    Metroid Dread, the new installment of the mythical license, takes place on ZDR, a mysterious planet on which Parasite X is said to be back. Samus will show up there to understand what events are actually taking place there. Help her uncover the truth on this all-new adventure with our complete Metroid Dread storyline walkthrough!


    Artaria

    Cataris

    Dairon

    Burenia’s secrets

    Gahvoran and Elun

    Ferenia

    Lower temperatures

    The advent

    The final fight

    About Metroid Dread

    Metroid Dread Complete Solution Summary

