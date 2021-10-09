Michel Drucker’s crazy anecdote on his high roller side (VIDEO)

After attending the mass in honor of Bernard Tapie in Paris this week, Michel Drucker was this Friday guest of Time for the Pros. He spoke of his meeting with the former president of OM and unveiled a pretty crazy anecdote about him.
The remains of Bernard Tapie arrived safely. The former businessman, who died Sunday, October 3 from cancer, had the last wish to be buried in Marseille. A city in which he experienced triumph, as president of an OM winner of the only Champions League won by a French club. After a vibrant tribute from supporters at the Stade Vélodrome on October 7, where an altar had been installed to his glory, the final ceremonies will take place this Friday, October 8. First, a mass was given in his honor at the Cathedral of the Major. Interment will follow in a cemetery in the southern districts of the city, in the presence of all his relatives. For two days, Dominique Tapie and his children have also been assisted by numerous personalities who have known and appreciated the man whom the entire Marseille city calls “The boss“.
Michel Drucker nostalgic for his meeting with Bernard Tapie
Among the strong figures of a panorama ranging from politics to sport, including the world of entertainment and television, we find the historical host of France 2, Michel drucker. This one was the guest of the show Time for the Pros (CNews), hosted by Pascal Praud, this Friday, October 8. He obviously stirred the specters of his memory to bring out some tasty memories in the company of Bernard Tapie. He remembers their meeting, which dates back to 1965, when the two men had not yet acquired all their notoriety. At the time, the deceased was called “Tapy” and was going to participate in his first gala to cover a song by Sacha Distel. “He made his way, me too”, notes, amused, an equally nostalgic Michel Drucker.
The crazy anecdote on the takeover of the castle of Emperor Bokassa
Then to unpack an anecdote on the very high-roller side of the former boss of Adidas: “One day, we meet up on avenue Foch, at a red light. I see a magnificent metallic gray Porsche … He said to me: ‘So Michel, it works for you!‘ I tell him : ‘Bah for you too!‘ He tells me : ‘Come on, it’s a big day for me today, we’re going to have a drink ‘. It was at Flandrin (a famous brasserie in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, editor’s note). I just bought the castle of Bokassa! He had bought two castles, it was the beginning of what you know “. A sequence to review in our zapping above.