Minecraft Live: a date and promises for the 2021 edition

Officially released in 2011 but playable for a longer time, Minecraft continues its course brilliantly and continues to be one of the most played titles in the world. A decade-long success that Microsoft and Mojang wish to extend by imagining what will happen next.

Speaking of events, Microsoft dated the next Minecraft Live, a day of announcements and celebration of the title. With over 100 million active players in 2020, Minecraft must continue to receive updates and content to stay on top. All this will be announced Saturday October 16 from 6 p.m. on the official French-language Xbox YouTube channel during the annual event. Mojang and the Redmond firm do not skimp on superlatives and indicate that it will simply be of the biggest Minecraft Live “of the decade” ! On the program, announcements, interviews, many guests, content creators and a whole lot of surprises:

The event will be filled with juicy information about Minecraft and will be hosted by a host of content creators. It will also include a pre-event broadcast, as well as a community vote that will truly influence the game!

The Minecraft community will therefore be involved to the point of bringing its touch to the future of the title. It should also be remembered that Minecraft is no longer just the creative mode and the survival mode, it is also a dungeon crawler with Minecraft Dungeons, and that at least two new franchise-related titles are in development. We therefore hope to learn more about these original projects next week!





