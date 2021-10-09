more than 40 earthquakes during the night, a second lava flow reached the ocean

The seismic and volcanic activity of Cumbre vieja has doubled in recent hours. A 4.3 earthquake rocked the island of La Palma and a new lava flow plunged into the sea. The airport is still closed

The earth shook during the night from Thursday to Friday including an earthquake of magnitude 4.3, the highest intensity recorded since the start of the eruption of Cumbre vieja twenty days ago.

The earthquake was strongly felt in two towns whose inhabitants were reassured by scientists who noted the origin of the earthquake at a depth of 35 kilometers. According to them, however, “nothing suggests that a new emission center will emerge separate from the volcanic cone” notes “Canarias7”.

Significant seismic and volcanic activity

According to Involcan, the Institute of Volcanology of the Canaries, seismic and volcanic activity has doubled in recent hours and can be observed from space (see photos by Thomas Pesquet). The ash cloud emitted by the volcano forced the cancellation of all flights departing from La Palma airport. Authorities advise people with heart disease not to leave the house and, if they do, to use FFP2 masks.





The high sulfur emission rate indicates “a very low probability of stopping this eruptive process in the short term.” The measuring stations detected “peaks” of 667 micrograms of sulfur dioxide per cubic meter in the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday, exceeding the alert threshold, located at 500 micrograms.

On Thursday noon, a second lava flow fell into the sea after destroying new banana plantations. The scientific committee is currently studying its origin and consequences. The nearest town, La Bombilla, has already been evacuated.

This new lava river is located about 600 meters to the south of the first, and joined the sea at Playa del Volcán, an area affected by the eruption of San Juan in the 1940s.

Technicians from the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME) had to evacuate the Todoque area, where they were carrying out research and surveys, due to rapid movements of the lava.