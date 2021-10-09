Nabilla: She criticizes the birthday of the son of Jessica Thivenin!

Nabilla cannot stand Jessica Thivenin and vice versa. Why ? If we have no specific reason for their mutual hatred, it would seem that it is the competition that confronts the two women. Money, influence and fame go to the heads of some / some you have to believe. Anyway, the two stars have been at war for a few years. In the video above we could already see the blonde criticizing the brunette. When it is not on their physique or their manners, it is on the education of their respective son that the fight is played. Maylone’s mother had taken pleasure in criticizing the behavior of her rival’s son. This time, it’s the opposite: Nabilla takes the lead. But do children need to be put at the center of these quarrels?





Nabilla goes too far

During a story by Thomas Vergara, which is meant to be innocuous, we can hear Nabilla say to her darling, smiling: “Frankly, isn’t that the base?” It’s a little boy. It’s normal that we give him a birthday, we are not going to put a cake on the table and say to him ‘Beh happy birthday’ No but it’s true, poor man ». If the beauty doesn’t name a name, that’s right when Jessica posts a photo of Maylone’s cake… ¨ Perfect timing right? Thomas Vergara justifies his wife by saying that she always does too much. Unfortunately, the comments are not positive and criticize the behavior of the brunette:” She is rude this chick, the money has turned her head “,” She would have to reconnect to reality because ‘putting a cake on the table’ is what most people do, including his followers.”

Inappropriate or just awkward behavior on the part of the starlet? No doubt we can’t wait to see Jessica’s response to this tackle …