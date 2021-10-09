Nagui to the worst, he justifies himself on his very tactile attitude with the Maestro

Since then, Nagui has been a special animator. However, his teasing and his smiles at Caroline intrigue us. We tell you everything!

Nagui sows panic on the Web!

#NOPLPWell done Caroline !!! 245,000 Euros / 31st victory (Oct 2021) pic.twitter.com/o9AZcwzjOV – Official NOPLP (@NOPLPoff) October 7, 2021

Amazing as Do not forget the lyrics has the gift of changing our ideas. Indeed, for a decade and more than 5,000 acts, Nagui has made souls dance. Of course, the concept comes from abroad. But as always, he had the flair that the principle would work in France! First of all, it solicits the memory of the participants, but not only. We often discover magnificent voices. In short, everything helps to soothe hearts during this difficult time. However, between two sequences, the attitude of the presenter begins to irritate the fans. Never immune to a joke or a joke, the candidates have every interest in preparing themselves psychologically before facing it. The adrenaline of the stage, having to remember so many sentences without making mistakes in the words, it’s often complicated to manage everything. What if Caroline had finally managed to break her shell? The least Objeko can say is that there is a great bond between them! But what is Mélanie Page waiting for to intervene?

What a lovely course!

Currently, Caroline is in the top 10 of Maestro de Do not forget the lyrics. Well done to her, it’s really great to be reaching this level of competition. When she speaks about her last victory in the columns of TV-Leisure, she doesn’t mince words. “It’s very hard to realize at the moment what just happened. ” Fortunately, she can count on Nagui’s support. The presenter knows exactly how to alternate pressure and happiness. Therefore, when he recapitulates the name of his predecessors as well as the amount of the jackpots, she understands that his dream is close to being realized. And to illustrate her point, she gives us a revealing example. She comes crashing into she has ” overtaken by people like Arsène (…) someone who impressed him on TV ”

However, she knows that she is not at the end of her sentences. He will have to make further efforts of concentration to dethrone Queen Margaux. With her 59 victories, she entered the legend of Do not forget the lyrics. Moreover, having left just before the first confinement, she also had a nice bond with Nagui. Say, this one… he never loses the north. Wouldn’t he take the opportunity to make friends with the candidates outside of the shoot? What happens when the cameras turn off? Like a Jean-Luc Reichmann who finds nicknames for these champions, the BFF has another trick to stand out. When presenting the midday game, he preferred to kick in touch. In the evening, he is in a much more tactile mood. So is it planned in advance or does he have a benevolent character?

Nagui half-fig, half-grape!

Finally the public, the hugs, are back in #noplp of @nagui

A little tenderness in this world of bullies! pic.twitter.com/XKqhqs0qls – Thierry Puget (@ titi1960) September 28, 2021

Each time Caroline reaches the finale of the episode, she knows that the fifth step necessarily means a gesture of tenderness on the part of Nagui. The same is true when it reaches 200,000 euros in its pot. As for this joke about a spa, Mélanie Page’s husband still bites his fingers. His subscribers did not hesitate to recard him on his ambivalent behavior. I cannot on the one hand lecture us and on the other console us!

Interested by what he reads on the Web, Nagui takes his most beautiful digital pen to knock down the haters “We hugs each other (c * lins in the French version), on the 20,000 euros, both being vaccinated. I would point it out for those who, once again, are shocked by this rapprochement ” This time, he is directly referring to the health protocol. Don’t panic, the candidates like the presenter have had their two bites. Therefore, no offense to jealous or hypochondriacs, they can therefore empathize with one another. To conclude, he adds that his team (including the formidable Cruella or the adorable Zizos) are delighted with the “See win so much”. Hope it lasts and we’ll tell you more in the next issue!

