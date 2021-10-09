Nancy: a 13-year-old boy indicted for the murder of his father

A 13-year-old boy is suspected of having killed his 33-year-old father with a bullet in the head in Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle). He was indicted on Saturday for “murder on the ascendant” and remanded in custody, reveals France Blue South Lorraine.

The facts took place during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, around 3 am. According to the first elements of the investigation, the tragedy would have occurred during a violent marital dispute, reports the local radio. The 13-year-old boy, his 12-year-old brother and their mother told investigators that the father was heavily intoxicated that evening and allegedly hit his wife. This version is not confirmed by the doctor who examined the young woman during her police custody, the latter not noting any traces of “physical violence”, notes Eastern Republican.



According to these testimonies, the teenager seized the weapon of collection of his father which was “in the parental room” and took “a bullet concealed under the clothes of his mother”, detailed François Pérain, the Attorney of the Republic of Nancy. He then gave a “blank gun”, which also belonged to the father, to his brother so that he “could defend him if the bullet did not come out of the gun and if his father got angry “. The teenager then entered the kitchen where his father was sitting and fired a pistol shot at him in the temple “either at close range or at close range (very short distance) ”.

The weapon hidden in a bush

Seriously injured, the victim, from Kosovo, died in hospital hours later, after his wife alerted the fire department. The husband was not known for acts of violence, said the prosecutor.

The young alleged perpetrator then hid the gun in a bush near the family home and fled with one of his 12-year-old brothers. They finally surrendered to the police on Friday morning. The wife, who first gave the police “confused explanations evoking an argument with her husband and the role played by one of her sons”, ended up explaining in police custody that her eldest, aged 13 years, was the author of the shooting, said François Pérain. Comments confirmed by his 7-year-old daughter “who had also attended the scene”.