Naoil (Koh-Lanta) announces the death of his little brother, less than a month after losing his father

What a dramatic year for Naoil Tita. Less than a month after losing her father, the winner of Koh-Lanta: the island of heroes speaks on social networks to announce the death of his little brother.
2021 is definitely a year Naoil Tita would rather forget. On August 27, 2021, the adventurer of Koh Lanta announced on his Instagram account that his father had died: “It’s a bit of a part of me that is no longer there (…) You are my best example and it is thanks to what you taught me that I became the woman I am today ‘hui “, she wrote under a series of photos with her dad. And less than four weeks later, she is once again dealing with the loss of a loved one. Her little brother has gone to join their father.
“I didn’t even have time to realize that daddy left that you decided to join him”
On September 23, the winner of Koh-Lanta: the island of heroes lost one of the men in her life while still trying to mourn her father: “To you, my little brother who joined the angels. I didn’t even have time to realize that daddy left that you decided to join him”, writes the new single mom on Instagram this Friday October 8 before continuing: “Your loss was a shock to all of us. No one is ready to lose a loved one let alone two in less than a month.“
Naoil mourns the death of his little brother
Very touched by the disappearance of her Ayoub, she sends him a touching message: “I must confess that it’s with my eyes full of tears that I think about you and also with great pride. You were the bravest of us all but also the most sensitive “, she writes under a gallery of pictures taken with her little brother. Accomplices as brothers and sisters know, she takes the opportunity to gently tease him: “We’re not going to lie to each other, you had the character of a pig”, she continues before declaring her love for him: “My God, how pure and great your heart was. You never gave up and yet life was not always easy for you. You stay in my heart forever and I hope you rest in peace with daddy. Allah i rahmek my brother “. She ends with the most important words: “I love you Ayoub ❤️“. Our condolences to Naoil Tita.