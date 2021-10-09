Naoil (Koh Lanta) broken: her little brother died, less than a month after the death of her dad

“To you, my little brother who joined the angels. I didn’t even have time to realize that daddy is gone that you decided to join him. writes Aylan’s mom. Your loss was a shock to all of us. No one is ready to lose a loved one let alone two in less than a month. I must admit that it is with the eyes full of tears that I think back to you and also with a lot of pride.

You were the bravest of us all but also the most sensitive. We’re not going to lie to each other, you had the character of a pig, but my God, how pure and great your heart was. You never gave up and yet life was not always easy for you. You stay forever in my heart and I hope you rest in peace with daddy. Allah i rahmek my brother.“





A particularly difficult year for Naoil who also announced her breakup with her husband Greg, less than a year after the birth of their son Aylan. The former big winner of Koh Lanta (2020) had at the time revealed to her subscribers that she was single. Still positive despite her divorce, she confided: “The most beautiful thing I remember is being a MOTHER of a beautiful little boy. And no one will be able to change that.“