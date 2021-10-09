Nations League Final, Spain-France – Deschamps: “To deprive Spain of the ball is impossible but…”

From Belgium to Spain, almost everything changes. Didier Deschamps and the Blues know full well that they will not be able to apply the same recipes as on Thursday. La Roja’s personality is so particular, her style of play so identified that you have to adapt to it. How? ‘Or’ What ? In the face of Spain, even more than in the face of selections with a less assertive identity, the balance of power first emerges on the blackboard. Obviously, Didier Deschamps did not deliver the recipe he intends to implement to try to trap Luis Enrique’s men on Sunday in the Nations League final.

But his observation suggests that he will undoubtedly have to adapt: ​​”To deprive Spain of the ball is impossible, he decided. To fight with it is already difficult. It’s his DNA to have possession. We’re not going to give up on giving him the ball. We have to make sure we have it too.“Can the Blues count on a high and aggressive pressing as in the second half against Belgium even though the Spaniards are masters in the ball outings?”Dry cleaning can be done, not just any old way“, warns the coach.

The key ? The environment and … the system

And Hugo Lloris, its captain, to specify: “It’s up to us not to waste energy in poorly organized dry cleaners. You have to run at the right time.“In which system? The 3-4-3 was rather convincing against the Belgians but the numerical superiority of the Spanish 4-4-2 in the heart of the game is a huge risk.”Everything is possible, kicked Deschamps in touch. The advantage is to have my offensive triangle in the axis which constitutes a threat for the opposing central defense. But against Spain, unlike Belgium, the corridors will be better occupied since there will be doublettes. This is the big drawback.“

This is why Didier Deschamps most often uses his opponent’s three-way defense, that is to say when the opposing coach chooses the same system. This has been the case the last three times against Switzerland, Finland and, therefore, Belgium. In the face of 4-4-2, generally, it comes down to a four-way defense. The absence of Adrien Rabiot deprives him of ammunition in the middle and he has only four players (Pogba, Tchouaméni, Guendouzi and Veretout) to compose his environment. An environment that will undoubtedly be the key to this final …

