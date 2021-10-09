More

    Ndakasi, famous gorilla, died

    NewsWorld


    Posted

    Update

    Video length: 2 min.

    Animals: Ndakasi, famous gorilla, died
    FRANCE 2

    Article written by

    She knew the fame thanks to social networks and his relationship with his healer had touched the whole world. Ndakasi, a gorilla living in the Republic Democratic of the Congo, has passed away. A look back at the life of the animal and his exceptional relationship with his healer.

    The Virunga National Park (Democratic Republic of the Congo) has published the latest photo of Ndakasi, a famous dying gorilla, with her head resting on the shoulder of her healer André Bauman, who took care of her all her life. Died Thursday, October 7, the female gorilla was “the friend” of her caretaker, who paid tribute to her: “I loved her like a child of mine and her cheerful personality made me smile with every interaction with herNdakasi has toured the globe thanks to a selfie posted on social networks, where she strikes a pose.


    Adopted at the age of two months by Virunga National Park after the death of her mother, Ndakasi grew up with humans, whom she learned to imitate. Too fragile to be reintegrated into the wilderness, it was the park officers and André Bauman who raised her. An unusual animal, as André Bauman reminded us. “She really has a very, very great curiosity. She is a female explorer.“Thanks to the work of the Virunga Park, the species from which Ndakasi comes is no longer in danger of disappearing.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTPMP: Benjamin Castaldi reveals how Flavie Flament discovered his infidelity
    Next article“To do well, you have to see far”: Édouard Philippe launches his new “Horizons” party

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC