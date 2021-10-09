Neighbors’ car – For Damien, the Porsche 911 997 GTS is a family car

To bring together in the same car, a myth, a missing link and a family car, this is Damien’s tour de force. The myth is the Porsche 991 type 997 that he acquired a year and a half ago. As for the missing link, it is the model he chose: a 408hp GTS, halfway between the road Carrera and the pistarde GT3. As for the wagon, it is the same car, in which he and his wife, two children all leave for long weekends in the south of France or in Germany.















Obviously, the GTS is not the only car in the house. It is not used to go to work or to the supermarket. However, Damien and Jennifer, his wife, drive her whenever they have the chance, “We are fighting to be behind the wheel, she is even more of a fan than I am”. His wife who does not disdain, moreover, to chain laps, at the Nürbürging or on other circuits. It is therefore in the family that we are passionate about and buy beautiful cars. And this GTS is not the first.







Jennifer and Damien already had a 911 type 997. “It was a phase 1 Carrera 3.2L to be precise.” But a little over a year and a half ago, they were tempted to step up a gear. The choice fell on a GTS, a 408hp car, halfway between the Carrera and the GT3, devoted to the track. A Porsche that can be used on a daily basis as well as on the racetrack. The machine is rare, but they end up spotting four, before setting their sights on a model available in Strasbourg, “at a specialist independent Porsche, not at a dealership”.





A tiny discount, or even non-existent

But must such a car be very expensive? When we explain to Damien that a sports car is a money pit, he smiles softly. He, the follower of Porsches, the real ones, the 911, has made his calculations. “I bought my first 997 for 36,500 euros, and left it in Strasbourg for 35,000 euros two years later.” Few cars discount so little. “Especially since its new owner bought it 39,000 euros and has already sold it, at 42,000 euros.” Suddenly, and given the rarity of his GTS, he does not worry too much about the day or he will think of reselling it. “His hill has already climbed”. And he does not rule out selling it at a price higher than the 71,900 euros that the car cost.







The risk prevention advisor that he is knows not to take financial risks to satisfy his great pleasure and that of his wife: to go for a ride with his Porsche during long weekends through France or Germany. Ballads they were frustrated with when they bought the car. “It was a fortnight before the 2020 confinement. We just watched her in the garage for two months.” But they’ve made up for it since, completing more than 10,000 km in the GTS, with the two children in the back. Problem: the eldest is now 16 years old. “He’s taller than us, and has his eyes on the front seat.” No reason to resell the GTS. At least for the moment. Obviously, Damien will easily find a more family-friendly car, but it is not certain that it gives him so much fun behind the wheel.





