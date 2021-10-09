Netflix series causes huge shortage before Halloween

True phenomenon, the Netflix series Squid Game continues to generate a lot of ink. A few weeks after its release, the South Korean series caused a shortage just before Halloween, further proof of its huge success.

Squid Game : a sprawling shortage

Series Squid Game, if you missed it, is a series of type Battle royale, that is to say that like the eponymous film which gave its name to the genre or a Fornite, several hundred participants compete in an arena or during trials, and in the end there is only one left. In Squid Game, one billion won (721,819 euros) is added to the jackpot every time a participant dies, and it’s very easy to lose your life during the many trials that accompany the series since it is a hardcore version of different childhood games, such as tug of war or 1,2,3 Sun. The series has created such a buzz that it approaches Halloween, many costumes and products are already out of stock.

And this is the case for most of the clothing seen in the Netflix series. The Vans white that the participants wear are currently untraceable, both sales exploded by 7800% ! In addition, those of white shoes, all brands combined, saw their search index rise by 97%. These shoes are now trading between 35 and 75 € on some online resale sites. As for the guards of the series, their famous red costume saw its search index increase by 62%, believing that people prefer to be disguised by participating in Squid Game rather than cold and vindictive guards. In addition, be aware that if you want to see the statue of the little girl of 1, 2, 3, Sun in real life, you will easily find it in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. We had concocted an article just for her to taste right here.





Halloween product shortages

Series Squid Game would, among other things, be responsible for shortages related to these special fabrics in the world. If you really want to dress up as one of these characters, we can only advise you to hurry. At any rate the series continues to be talked about for all the controversies it arouses. For example, in a school, of students had fun reproducing a more violent version of 1,2,3 Soleil, although no direct link to the series could be proven. A behavior that would have shocked many parents and revived the debate on what to show and what not to show your children, or how to protect them on the Internet and in front of television.

Squid Game quickly became the most watched series of the year 2021 on Netflix. While the creator of the series recently mentioned the central theme of season 2, she has already caused harm to Netflix. Indeed, the company is now required to pay a tax on the use of bandwidth in South Korea, since’too many users have connected to the platform simultaneous SVOD video.And for others, you might be happy to know that there is a good chance that you missed many secrets and details throughout the show.