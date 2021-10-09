Newcastle reveal their position on Mbappé case

Amanda Staveley, a British businesswoman who has become head of Newcastle since its takeover by a consortium from Saudi Arabia, gave an interview to Daily Mirror, where she mentions the French striker from Paris.









Kylian Mbappé is at the end of his contract in the summer of 2022 with PSG, and he seems promised to Real Madrid if he does not extend with the club in the French capital. But Amanda Staveley has been asked about the subject, and she doesn’t hide Newcastle’s mid-term ambitions: “We’re in the market to fight for world class players, we’ve done that in the past. But we need the infrastructure around these world-class players. We will get there, and we already have some great players. We want to make sure they have support around them. But we are not here to be irrational. “

The leader therefore displays ambitions for the moment measured. The 19th in the Premier League table is interested in world-class players, like Kylian Mbappé, but rather for the medium term, since at the moment it seems difficult to seduce such a player given the quality of the workforce. of the Magpies. The English club, except surprise, will not participate in the next edition of the Champions League, which is de facto a brake to seduce upscale players.