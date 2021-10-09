News | Coronavirus: Iceland suspends use of Moderna vaccine until further notice

Iceland suspended the anti-Covid vaccine from the American laboratory Moderna on Friday, citing slight increased risks of heart inflammation, going further than its northern neighbors who have simply limited its use. “As the supply of Pfizer vaccine is sufficient on the territory (…), the chief epidemiologist decided not to use the Moderna vaccine in Iceland”, indicates a press release published on the website of the Directorate of Health. This decision is motivated by “increased incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination with Moderna vaccine, in addition to vaccination with Pfizer / BioNTech”, said the chief epidemiologist in a press release.





Iceland had been administering an additional dose for two months “almost exclusively” with the Moderna vaccine for Icelanders vaccinated with Janssen, a single-dose serum marketed by the American laboratory Johnson & Johnson, as well as for the elderly and immunocompromised who have received two doses of another vaccine. This will not affect the vaccination campaign in the vast North Atlantic island of 370,000 inhabitants, where 88% of the population over the age of 12 is already fully vaccinated.

Since yesterday, Sweden and Finland have also suspended the use of the Moderna vaccine but only for those under 30, and Denmark and Norway have formally advised against it for those under 18, due to a risk inflammation of the myocardium, heart muscle, and pericardium, the membrane covering the heart. According to Swedish authorities, most of these inflammations are mild and go away on their own, but medical advice is recommended if symptoms occur.