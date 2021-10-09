Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl review by jeuxvideo.com

He was like a little bomb in the fighting game community. For good reason, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl wants to walk on the beds of Super Smash Bros. and is launching on all machines. Carried by many licenses from the American TV channel, does this fighting game have enough to dethrone the Nintendo hit? (Spoiler, not really)

Wavedasher until the end of the night

So let’s briefly recall the concept of this Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Up to 4 players compete against each other at the helm of protagonists from different Nickelodeon licenses. As in Smash Bros, each attack will increase the percentages of the player affected. The higher this percentage, the further the next hit will throw it away. Leaving the playing area is synonymous with death. Each character has a variety of unique moves. The weak shots are dedicated to pushing up the percentages. The powerful are used to eject the opponents as far as possible while the special attacks have a utility role. The Top special attack is usually used to get back on the field, for example. Each of the 20 characters has their own unique attacks which usually refer to their personality or the cartoon they are drawn from. To this heart of gameplay are added some subtleties, to say the least, of interest to those who have played a game of the genre. For example, pressing the left trigger allows you to move without turning around. It is therefore very easy to orient your next attack in order to best adapt it to the situation. Players also have access to a handy aerial dash that offers a little more technicality to the title. Just like in the cult Smash Bros. Melee, players can dash towards the ground to slide and thus perform a Wavedash. In All-Star Brawl, this manipulation allows you to gain speed and quickly bridge distances. By using this option in conjunction with the previous one, players have a very high degree of control over their avatar and can perform frankly impressive sequences. Once this technique is integrated, moving and fighting becomes really fun in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Too bad that at present, we regret that some commands are imprecise. It is common for a Sideways Special Attack to be recognized as a Downward Special Attack when the stick is not perfectly tilted 90 °. The same goes for moving with arrows, which just don’t take diagonals into account. These imperfections are sometimes penalizing, let’s hope that the development team will react quickly. However, it is obvious that this team has its own vision of the Platform Fighter and that the result is convincing.

If from a technical point of view, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is not outrageous and the sets are doing with honors, it can hardly be denied that some models lack finesse. If the Sponge Bob and other Leonardo Ninja Turtles have received satisfactory treatment, others are a bit difficult to see. Danny Phantom and Aang are not really convincing and we feel that the studio Fair Play Labs has a harder time bringing to life characters with realistic proportions than with slender and exaggerated figures. The animations, on the whole, lack readability and impact. The heroes seem to slide on the ground and some moves do not match their collision box at all. It’s a shame, because these imperfect animations make the games softer and more imprecise than they really are, and the core of the experience is quite successful.

We also regret the total absence of dubbing and licensed music. Nickelodeon does not seem to have believed enough in the project to fully invest. This would have allowed NASB to gain in personality and credibility.

Nickelodoes what Nintendon’t

Finally, we quickly understand that NASB decides to focus on the essential. It is to its credit and it is an excellent decision from a gameplay point of view, but we can still regret a little stingy content. If the twenty or so playable characters are more than enough to have fun, there are too few courses adapted to the competition. Only 4 can be selected in the “Competitive” queue, which is not enough given the target audience, which we will come back to later. The 16 fun courses dedicated to 4-a-side matches, such as this kitchen where you can bounce on the toaster and burn your buttocks on a pan, are nice. However, too few delusional elements disrupt the action and the result is a feeling of life. And if we can always get into “Sports” mode to kick each other out with a football, the whole thing may be lacking in madness for the general public. No object to throw in the face makes its appearance on the ground while the hazards are rather wise.





However, these flaws should not disturb the players that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl intends to reach, as this fighting game has a very specific demographic target. By implementing a netcode rollback, a means of network connection that has proven itself in the small world of fighting games, and by carving out most of the content and gameplay around 1v1, NASB is flirting with hardcore Smash Bros. players. These players, tired of their bedside game and its far from perfect connection, will pay less importance to technical quality than to game mechanics and will quickly get used to the sometimes hazardous animations. This game stamped Nickelodeon is also interested in players without a Switch who would not have found in Rivals of Aether and Brawlhalla their favorite game. Hopefully, the Fair Play Labs teams will listen to these passionate players, because they are the ones who will bring Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to life.

Conclusion



Strong points Solid gameplay

Yes, there is a wavedash (see relevant paragraph)

Twenty characters each with their own play style

A surprisingly well thought out game for competition

See SpongeBob SquarePants smash Helga Pataki, it’s priceless

An efficient netcode Weak points The absence of dubbing and licensed music

Models that lack finesse and imperfect animations

Too little content for a casual gamer

Unplayable with arrows (diagonals are simply not recognized)

A little too wise (no objects, the vagaries of the internship lack madness …)

Only 4 competitive courses (but twenty in all)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is jam-packed with flaws. Not very pretty, not always very precise, a little sparse in content, the dubbing of the original cartoons are absent … However, the fighting game of Fair Play Labs exudes passion. We don’t recommend it to everyone, as NASB is targeting a very specific niche. By mimicking the physics of Super Smash Bros. Melee and implementing one of its advanced techniques, this atypical brawler manages to seduce those nostalgic for the early 2000s. Those will see it as a good way to immerse themselves in the licenses of their childhood while by rediscovering familiar sensations and a solid competitive environment. Hopefully the studio’s follow-up will be good, as Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is holding something.