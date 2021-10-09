no federal prosecution of the officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back

The American justice finally gives up on prosecuting the police officer who had shot several times in the back of the African-American Jacob Blake in August 2020 in Wisconsin.

The US Department of Justice announced on Friday that there would be no federal prosecution of the policeman who, in August 2020 in Kenosha, seriously injured African-American Jacob Blake, rekindling anti-racist anger in the United States. .

“The ministry made this decision because the evidence obtained is not sufficient to prove that the agent used excessive force,” said a statement.

Three months after the murder of George Floyd

On August 23, 2020, Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back in front of his three sons, when the police tried to arrest him for domestic violence.

The scene, posted on the internet, had revived the mobilization against police violence, three months after the murder of African-American George Floyd, asphyxiated under the knee of a white agent in Minneapolis.

It had sparked three nights of riots in Kenosha, a town in the Great Lakes region, and culminated on August 25 when a 17-year-old young man linked to self-defense militias fired a semi-automatic rifle at three demonstrators, killing two people.





The case had also led to a strong mobilization in the world of sport, with the postponement of several NBA meetings in particular.

“Not Enough Evidence” That Jacob Blake’s Civil Rights Have Been Violated

In January 2021, the justice of the State of Wisconsin had already given up prosecuting the agents involved. Local prosecutor Michael Graveley had estimated that the author of the shootings was in self-defense because Jacob Blake “had resisted with a knife” to his arrest.

The US government then recalled that the Federal Police (FBI) was investigating to determine whether Jacob Blake’s civil rights had been violated.

Officers analyzed numerous documents, including “police reports, witness statements, photos, videos …”.

But ultimately, “senior federal prosecutors concluded that there was not enough evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully violated civil rights” of Jacob Blake, according to the department.