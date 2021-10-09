Nobel Prize for Literature Abdulrazak Gurnah condemns “lack of compassion” towards migrants

The day after his distinction by the Swedish Academy, the writer established in the United Kingdom for more than half a century regretted the smells “Illusiones “ who still cross the Old Continent.

The Nobel Prize for Literature will not change his mind. Rewarded on October 7 with the prestigious literary distinction, Abdulrazak Gurnah pointed out, during a press conference organized on Friday in London, the attitude of several European states towards immigration. The result, according to him, of the persistence on the Old Continent of the fear of the other and of a work of memory still unfulfilled on the history of colonialism.

“It’s not just my story … It’s a phenomenon of our time”the 72-year-old British author who was born in Zanzibar said about migration. Criticizing the hard and cruel line of European governments on immigration from Africa and the Middle East, the writer denounced a deep lack of morality and rationality at work in Europe. “People don’t come with nothing, they come with their youth, their energy, their potential”, he argued. “The simple fact of staying on the idea “they are there, they come to steal something of our prosperity” is inhumane“.





Institutions judged “Odious”

Resident since 1967 in the United Kingdom where he had been welcomed as a refugee, Abdulrazak Gurnah considered that if the fight against racism has increased in the country in recent years, its institutions remain “Just as odious, just as authoritarian”, as the Windrush scandal demonstrated. Revealed in 2018, the case concerned the threat of deportation of several thousand Caribbean immigrants who arrived legally in the United Kingdom between 1948 and 1971, but deprived of their rights for lack of necessary documents. The scandal prompted the resignation of then-British Home Secretary Amber Rudd. We see “To the continuation of the same ugliness”, continued Abdulrazak Gurnah, before denouncing the“fault” of Brexit, in which he sees “Something nostalgic and illusory”.

The writer was also critical of the policies of other European countries, such as Germany which, according to him, did not “Looked at its colonial history in the face”. One example among others of the persistent tensions around the European colonial past, the inauguration of the Humboldt Forum in Berlin had aroused controversy in Germany in recent months, due to the historical origin of part of its collections. This summer, the German government also apologized to Namibia for the “genocide” of the Herero and Namas peoples and for “The atrocities committed” in the country between 1884 and 1915.

Author of ten novels and several short stories in the English language, Abdulrazak Gurnah was crowned Thursday for his accounts of the colonial and post-colonial era in East Africa and the torments of refugees trapped between two worlds. He is the fifth African-born writer to win the award. “I write about this condition because I want to write about human interactions, what people go through when they rebuild their lives.He said on Friday. The novelist insisted that he would continue to speak candidly about the issues that have shaped his work and his worldview. Nobel Prize or not “it’s my way of speaking, he summed up. I don’t play a role, I say what I think. “