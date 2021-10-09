NRJ 12 deprograms its soap opera “Influences” for lack of audience

It’s not really a surprise. Yesterday, NRJ 12 announced via a press release the deprogramming of “Influences”, its daily soap opera scheduled since September 20. In question, the calamitous hearings carried out by this program whose audience share has sometimes fallen to 0% of the public. On average, the unpublished episode of 5:55 p.m. brought together 19,000 faithful for three weeks, i.e. a 4+ audience share of only 0.2%. From Monday, “Influences” will be replaced from Monday to Friday by episodes of the reality series “So close to home” then, from 8:30 pm, by others from the American sitcom “Big Bang Theory”, a brand history of NRJ 12.

Also available for rebroadcasting at 8:30 p.m., the NRJ12 soap opera was co-produced by La Grosse Équipe and JLA. Supposed to replace “Les Anges” in this fall, “Influences” told the story of Alex, a young director of an influencer agency, called “Followers Agency”. The young woman’s life was turned upside down after being the victim of a mysterious car accident. His vital prognosis was then engaged and the future of his company was threatened.

Declining audiences for NRJ 12

With this deprogramming, NRJ 12 therefore loses an unprecedented offer in access, a box where it has shone for a long time thanks to its reality TV brands, mainly “Les anges”. Stopped for the moment, this identity program, multi-broadcast, but with declining audiences, no longer carries the bottom grid of the 12. The latter has also seen its overall audiences fall to 1.3% of PDA in 2020, i.e. a point of PDA lost in ten years.