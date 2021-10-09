OLED switch: after a transfer, the games on your old microSD cannot be used …

The new Nintendo Switch, the famous OLED, has just been launched around the world. Your first instinct, if you have a classic model, is to transfer your account to the new machine. Do you have games installed on your microSD card? Well, know that you will have to redownload everything.

By switching from one console to another, knowing that it is the same “system” and especially of the same profile, the player says to himself that he just has to insert his card to enjoy his purchases quickly and without fuss; logical thing that we often see in the competition. This is what the console displays:

Either the microSD card was used with a Nintendo Switch console or it was used with that console before it was reset. Nintendo Switch data on the microSD card must be erased in order to use the card with this console.



We thought that Nintendo would have made an effort, added a new functionality, simple and effective, to recover its gaming environment in a snap with the arrival of a “new” platform, it is not. In short, it’s always good to know, so go to theeShop to (re) install all your titles in your storage medium.

