Olivia Ruiz and five French artists revisit La Fontaine’s Fables in song

Jean de La Fontaine certainly could not imagine that his fables would still be interpreted four centuries later. And in song, by great voices from the French scene. His texts, full of long sentences, complex turns and rich in a very varied vocabulary, are the opposite of what is done in terms of composition in the 21st century. And yet, the miracle operates when contemporary singers seize on the most famous fables of French literature.

On the occasion of the opening of the Children’s Philharmonic, on September 29, 2021, six artists (Catherine Ringer, Olivia Ruiz, Kery James, Jeanne Cherhal, Ibrahim Maalouf and Birds on a Wire) were invited to revisit the work of the fountain. The six clips that combine song and cartoon have been broadcast since September 16 on the Lumni.fr websites (the France TV site dedicated to young audiences) and the Philharmonie. Olivia Ruiz, who took part in the project titled The Superstar Fountain by interpreting the fable The lion and the gnat, tells us about this musical and educational challenge.

Franceinfo: Why did this project of La Fontaine’s sung fables interest you?

Olivia Ruiz: I was approached by the producer of the series. We were free to choose the fable we wanted the most. I really liked this possibility and that’s how I got into the project.

Why did you choose to interpret the fable “The Lion and the Midge”?

I myself am a gnat (laughs). I am one of those mini-format people who nevertheless do not hesitate to do battle to solve bigger problems than themselves. And then, it is especially the small “switch” at the end of the fable that interests me. We are all familiar with La Fontaine’s Fables where there is a moral at the end. The lion and the gnat in particular that there are two moralities (“the strongest is not necessarily the one you think” and “one should not boast of a victory at the risk of quickly suffering a defeat”, Editor’s note). This is what makes it so special. A little lesson in life is always good to take.

What does the gnat say about the fable of our current society?

I believe that today we stop thinking that a woman must necessarily be beautiful, charming and smiling to emit charisma. It is pleasant to live this time when there is a new decline in the figure of the woman.

Is it difficult to sing a fable?

It’s a small challenge. I left in a musical comedy spirit that touched me when I was a child. I used this part of my musical culture in the Broadway sense of the term. I thought to myself that I was going to find the key with this format.





Olivia Ruiz chose the fable “The Lion and the Midge” for the double end moral. (FRANCEINFO)





Did you need to dive back into La Fontaine’s Fables?

With a five-year-old boy at home, fables are never far away. I immediately thought of The lion and the gnat. Afterwards I think I’m like everyone else. No one in France lives without La Fontaine. It is part of the heritage. You have access to it in one way or another at school.

Your news is also the play Sewn mouths which will be visible at the Bouffes du Nord in Paris from October 19 to 23. You are the creator of this play which tells the moving identity of the exiles. Is there a bit of your story in this room?

It’s a very beautiful show directed by Jérémie Lippmann. It’s a show about identity transitions. This questions the problem of migrants. What we do with it. All of this is put into poetry. Unfortunately, it is very much in our time. There is also my own story, my Spanish roots with my grandmother who fled Francoism with her family. There is a mirror game between my story and today’s issues. Everyone can interpret it as they wish.





The visual of the piece Bouches Cousues. (Olivia Ruiz / Bouffes du Nord)

You go from La Fontaine’s Fables to the theater. Is there something similar between these two performances in the handling of the French language?

No. Sewn mouths, it’s a modern spectacle. These are the same words we are using right now in our discussion. The quotes that I develop in my show are for example borrowed from a thinker of today, Boris Cyrulnik (famous French neuropsychiatrist, Editor’s note).

Why do you like juggling artistic formats so much, moving from fables to the theater?

I like to enjoy myself. I have not forgotten that the first meaning of our profession is to play. I can afford to do things that still allow me to learn. I am fortunate to be able to choose what I want to do and what not to do. For me, it is very important to constantly learn. This is the essence of my job.