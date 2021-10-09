“One of the times when I was happiest”

The actress invited to present at the Saint-Jean-de-Luz Film Festival “Une Jeune fille qui va bien”, her first feature film as a director, discussed this October 8, 2021 at Select with four readers of the newspaper

Invited to present at the Saint-Jean-de-Luz International Film Festival, “Une Jeune fille qui va bien”, her first feature film as a director, Sandrine Kiberlain shared a very pleasant moment with the readers of the newspaper “Sud Ouest ”, this Friday, October 8, 2021, in the lobby of the Le Select cinema. This meeting, in all relaxation and simplicity, was an opportunity for this great French actress to express her satisfaction at having gone to the other side of the camera: “one of the moments in my life when I was there. happier, ”she shared.





“Always do the best”

Among the many confidences delivered during this interview, her strong wish to “always do the best”, in the costume of actress as much as in that of director. It is also evident that she “could no longer work with directors who do that as a dilettante, or at least who are not inhabited from head to toe by their film”, she confided when she was questioned. on the consequences of this achievement on her future as an actress.

This meeting was scheduled for thirty minutes. It was finally extended until the imperatives caught up with it, after three quarters of an hour. His full report will be published on sudouest.fr and in the Basque Country edition of this Saturday, October 9, 2021.