Opel Astra (2022). Price, range and equipment of the compact

A novelty less expensive than its predecessor? It’s not that common. But starting at 23,150 € the sixth generation of Astra has a lower access price of € 750 than its predecessor. All this at identical power, since the three-cylinder 1.2 turbo 110 hp from General Motors has been replaced by another 1.2 turbo 110, better known as PureTech in the Stellantis group. However, the comparison is not made at a similar level of equipment. Opel has reintroduced an entry level called simply Astra, with a fairly basic endowment: 16-inch steel rims, single-zone automatic air conditioning, “old-fashioned” key, simplified LED headlights … Even if the two 10-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, clearly not Byzantium.

Cheaper than a Peugeot 308

For 1,200 € more, the Astra Edition is already more engaging. It adds alloy rims, front and rear parking aids, two speakers, fog lights or even a keyless start, while maintaining a lower price than that of the close cousin Peugeot 308, billed at least € 24,800 with the same 1.2 PureTech 110. This second level of finish of the compact Opel also gives access to the unique diesel, a 130 hp 1.5, for € 27,550, and a plug-in hybrid version of 180 hp, much more expensive: € 35,550. A price that does not take into account the ecological bonus of € 1,000 valid for any order placed before December 31, on condition that invoicing occurs before March 31, 2022.



Up to € 43,000 in high-end version

Do you prefer the 1.2 turbo 130 hp, in both manual and automatic transmission, or do you want to combine diesel with the eight-speed automatic transmission? In this case, you will have to opt for at least the third level, Elegance, also offered in Business, with front seats and heated steering wheel as a bonus for companies. Enough to significantly increase the bill, which can go up to € 43,000 for the top of the range Ultimate Hybrid 180 hp, excluding any options. Subsequently, the bill may even increase further with the arrival of a 225 hp Hybrid version, already offered on the 308 and DS 4, as well as a Sports Tourer station wagon. But the Opel, whose deliveries will begin in early 2022, should always make sure to stay a notch below its cousins.

The prices of the new Opel Astra (2022)

Versions for individuals

Price in euros Astra Editing Elegance GS Line Ultimate Gasoline 1.2 Turbo 110 hp BVM6 23 150 24,350 26,800 – – 1.2 Turbo 130 hp BVM6 – – 27,600 28,850 1.2 Turbo 130 hp BVA8 – – 29,400 30 650 34,750 Diesel 1.5 Diesel 130 hp BVM6 – 27,550 30,000 31,250 – 1.5 Diesel 130 hp BVA8 – – 31,800 33,000 37 150 Plug-in hybrid 1.6 Hybrid 180 hp BVA8 – 35,550 37,550 38,800 43,000

Business version for companies

Price in euros Elegance Business Gasoline 1.2 Turbo 130 hp BVM6 28,800 1.2 Turbo 130 hp BVA8 30,600 Diesel 1.5 Diesel 130 hp BVM6 31,200 1.5 Diesel 130 hp BVA8 33,000 Plug-in hybrid 1.6 Hybrid 180 hp BVA8 38,750



Standard equipment

With six finishes, including the Elegance Business dedicated to companies, the new Astra offers a range that is far richer than that of its predecessor. As usual, she had indeed cleaned up at the end of her career. The hybrid versions also have a few specificities, including the absence of a double boot floor, condemned by the 12.1 kWh battery.

Astra

1 folding key with three buttons and a simple key

1 folding key with three buttons and a simple key rain detector

40/60 folding rear seat

Single-zone automatic air conditioning

Electric front and rear windows with sequential opening

Electric, heated, manual folding exterior mirrors,

16 ”style rims in Éclat gray

Centralized conviction

inadvertent lane change warning with impulse on the steering wheel in the event of a shift

automatic emergency braking via Intelli-Cam

Information on speed limits with advisory function

Driver vigilance alert

Speed ​​regulator

Pure Panel display (with 10 ”color touchscreen and 10” digital instrumentation screen)

FM / AM / DAB + radio

Bluetooth, 1 USB C (data), 1 USB (charger)

Apple CarPlay or Android Auto Wireless

4 loudspeakers

OpelConnect: emergency call, fault call …

Connected services via Home WiFi

Eco-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, front turn signals and rear lights

Automatic lighting of the lights

Automatic high beam switching

6-way manually adjustable front seats (length / height / backrest)

LED lighting in the glove box

Front 12 V socket on the center console

Front and rear LED ceiling lights, LED trunk lighting

Electric parking brake

Braking in the event of a collision

Electronic stability control (ESP) and hill start assist

2 rear Isofix mounts

8 airbags

Sun visor without vanity mirror

Anti-puncture kit

Editing (in addition to Astra)

2 plip keys

Keyless start with start button

2 sun visors with LED illuminated vanity mirror

16 ”alloy wheels

Leather steering wheel

Dynamic engine typing (on automatic gearbox)

Grille with chrome surround and chrome insert in the front bumper

Front and rear parking assistance

LED fog lights

Towing hook predisposition

6 speakers

In addition to the Hybrid version:

Front armrest

3 kW on-board charger

Stop & Go active cruise control

Panel recognition

Automatic emergency braking by radar

Steering wheel paddle shifters

Elegance (in addition to Edition)

Keyless entry and start (doors, trunk, fuel flap)

Keyless entry and start (doors, trunk, fuel flap) Power, heated, power folding exterior mirrors, black shell

Welcome lighting

Dual-zone automatic air conditioning

Fabric upholstery / Alcantara Isabella light gray

10-way adjustable AGR driver’s seat, power lumbar and thigh supports

6-way manually adjustable passenger seat

LED glove box lighting

2-position boot floor (FlexLoad)

Ski hatch with central armrest and cup holder

Front center armrest

17 ”Kadet alloy wheels, Onyx black, diamond-coated

“Elegance” bumper pack

Steering wheel paddle shifters (on automatic gearbox)

Chrome glazing line

8-color ambient lighting in the front doors

Dark tinted windows

180 degree rear view camera

“Frameless” electrochromic interior mirror

Automatic emergency braking with radar

Extended recognition of traffic signs

Active cruise control (with Stop & Go function on automatic gearbox)

In addition to Hybrid:

Fixed trunk floor

3 kW on-board charger

Elegance Business (in addition to Elegance)

Heated front seats

Heated front seats Heated steering wheel

Intelli-Air with air quality sensor

Induction smartphone charger

Connected navigation Multimedia Navigation Plus with 3D Europe maps, TomTom real-time traffic, remote map updates

GS Line (in addition to Elegance)

Exterior mirrors with memory function

Black fabric / Alcantara Greta upholstery + black headliner

17 ”Kadet alloy wheels, Onyx black

17 ”Kadet alloy wheels, Onyx black Black biton roof Perla Nera

Premium leather steering wheel

“GS Line” bumper pack

Black glazing line

Aluminum crank

Dynamic engine typing (on automatic gearbox)

360 degree panoramic Intelli-vision with 4 cameras

Less compared to Elegance Business

Induction smartphone charger

Induction smartphone charger Multimedia Navigation Plus

Intelli-Air with air quality sensor

Ultimate (in addition to GS Line)