Opel Astra (2022). Price, range and equipment of the compact

A novelty less expensive than its predecessor? It’s not that common. But starting at 23,150 € the sixth generation of Astra has a lower access price of € 750 than its predecessor. All this at identical power, since the three-cylinder 1.2 turbo 110 hp from General Motors has been replaced by another 1.2 turbo 110, better known as PureTech in the Stellantis group. However, the comparison is not made at a similar level of equipment. Opel has reintroduced an entry level called simply Astra, with a fairly basic endowment: 16-inch steel rims, single-zone automatic air conditioning, “old-fashioned” key, simplified LED headlights … Even if the two 10-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, clearly not Byzantium.
Cheaper than a Peugeot 308
For 1,200 € more, the Astra Edition is already more engaging. It adds alloy rims, front and rear parking aids, two speakers, fog lights or even a keyless start, while maintaining a lower price than that of the close cousin Peugeot 308, billed at least € 24,800 with the same 1.2 PureTech 110. This second level of finish of the compact Opel also gives access to the unique diesel, a 130 hp 1.5, for € 27,550, and a plug-in hybrid version of 180 hp, much more expensive: € 35,550. A price that does not take into account the ecological bonus of € 1,000 valid for any order placed before December 31, on condition that invoicing occurs before March 31, 2022.
Up to € 43,000 in high-end version
Do you prefer the 1.2 turbo 130 hp, in both manual and automatic transmission, or do you want to combine diesel with the eight-speed automatic transmission? In this case, you will have to opt for at least the third level, Elegance, also offered in Business, with front seats and heated steering wheel as a bonus for companies. Enough to significantly increase the bill, which can go up to € 43,000 for the top of the range Ultimate Hybrid 180 hp, excluding any options. Subsequently, the bill may even increase further with the arrival of a 225 hp Hybrid version, already offered on the 308 and DS 4, as well as a Sports Tourer station wagon. But the Opel, whose deliveries will begin in early 2022, should always make sure to stay a notch below its cousins.
The prices of the new Opel Astra (2022)
Versions for individuals
|Price in euros
|Astra
|Editing
|Elegance
|GS Line
|Ultimate
|Gasoline
|1.2 Turbo 110 hp BVM6
|23 150
|24,350
|26,800
|–
|–
|1.2 Turbo 130 hp BVM6
|–
|–
|27,600
|28,850
|1.2 Turbo 130 hp BVA8
|–
|–
|29,400
|30 650
|34,750
|Diesel
|1.5 Diesel 130 hp BVM6
|–
|27,550
|30,000
|31,250
|–
|1.5 Diesel 130 hp BVA8
|–
|–
|31,800
|33,000
|37 150
|Plug-in hybrid
|1.6 Hybrid 180 hp BVA8
|–
|35,550
|37,550
|38,800
|43,000
Business version for companies
|Price in euros
|Elegance Business
|Gasoline
|1.2 Turbo 130 hp BVM6
|28,800
|1.2 Turbo 130 hp BVA8
|30,600
|Diesel
|1.5 Diesel 130 hp BVM6
|31,200
|1.5 Diesel 130 hp BVA8
|33,000
|Plug-in hybrid
|1.6 Hybrid 180 hp BVA8
|38,750
Standard equipment
With six finishes, including the Elegance Business dedicated to companies, the new Astra offers a range that is far richer than that of its predecessor. As usual, she had indeed cleaned up at the end of her career. The hybrid versions also have a few specificities, including the absence of a double boot floor, condemned by the 12.1 kWh battery.
Astra
- 1 folding key with three buttons and a simple key
- rain detector
- 40/60 folding rear seat
- Single-zone automatic air conditioning
- Electric front and rear windows with sequential opening
- Electric, heated, manual folding exterior mirrors,
- 16 ”style rims in Éclat gray
- Centralized conviction
- inadvertent lane change warning with impulse on the steering wheel in the event of a shift
- automatic emergency braking via Intelli-Cam
- Information on speed limits with advisory function
- Driver vigilance alert
- Speed regulator
- Pure Panel display (with 10 ”color touchscreen and 10” digital instrumentation screen)
- FM / AM / DAB + radio
- Bluetooth, 1 USB C (data), 1 USB (charger)
- Apple CarPlay or Android Auto Wireless
- 4 loudspeakers
- OpelConnect: emergency call, fault call …
- Connected services via Home WiFi
- Eco-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, front turn signals and rear lights
- Automatic lighting of the lights
- Automatic high beam switching
- 6-way manually adjustable front seats (length / height / backrest)
- LED lighting in the glove box
- Front 12 V socket on the center console
- Front and rear LED ceiling lights, LED trunk lighting
- Electric parking brake
- Braking in the event of a collision
- Electronic stability control (ESP) and hill start assist
- 2 rear Isofix mounts
- 8 airbags
- Sun visor without vanity mirror
- Anti-puncture kit
Editing (in addition to Astra)
- 2 plip keys
- Keyless start with start button
- 2 sun visors with LED illuminated vanity mirror
- 16 ”alloy wheels
- Leather steering wheel
- Dynamic engine typing (on automatic gearbox)
- Grille with chrome surround and chrome insert in the front bumper
- Front and rear parking assistance
- LED fog lights
- Towing hook predisposition
- 6 speakers
In addition to the Hybrid version:
- Front armrest
- 3 kW on-board charger
- Stop & Go active cruise control
- Panel recognition
- Automatic emergency braking by radar
- Steering wheel paddle shifters
Elegance (in addition to Edition)
- Keyless entry and start (doors, trunk, fuel flap)
- Power, heated, power folding exterior mirrors, black shell
- Welcome lighting
- Dual-zone automatic air conditioning
- Fabric upholstery / Alcantara Isabella light gray
- 10-way adjustable AGR driver’s seat, power lumbar and thigh supports
- 6-way manually adjustable passenger seat
- LED glove box lighting
- 2-position boot floor (FlexLoad)
- Ski hatch with central armrest and cup holder
- Front center armrest
- 17 ”Kadet alloy wheels, Onyx black, diamond-coated
- “Elegance” bumper pack
- Steering wheel paddle shifters (on automatic gearbox)
- Chrome glazing line
- 8-color ambient lighting in the front doors
- Dark tinted windows
- 180 degree rear view camera
- “Frameless” electrochromic interior mirror
- Automatic emergency braking with radar
- Extended recognition of traffic signs
- Active cruise control (with Stop & Go function on automatic gearbox)
In addition to Hybrid:
- Fixed trunk floor
- 3 kW on-board charger
Elegance Business (in addition to Elegance)
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Intelli-Air with air quality sensor
- Induction smartphone charger
- Connected navigation Multimedia Navigation Plus with 3D Europe maps, TomTom real-time traffic, remote map updates
GS Line (in addition to Elegance)
- Exterior mirrors with memory function
- Black fabric / Alcantara Greta upholstery + black headliner
- 17 ”Kadet alloy wheels, Onyx black
- Black biton roof Perla Nera
- Premium leather steering wheel
- “GS Line” bumper pack
- Black glazing line
- Aluminum crank
- Dynamic engine typing (on automatic gearbox)
- 360 degree panoramic Intelli-vision with 4 cameras
Less compared to Elegance Business
- Induction smartphone charger
- Multimedia Navigation Plus
- Intelli-Air with air quality sensor
Ultimate (in addition to GS Line)
- Thermatec heated windshield
- Alcantara upholstery / leather effect
- 10-way adjustable driver and passenger AGR seats, power lumbar and thigh supports, heated
- Electric driver’s seat with memory function
- Intelli-air with “Air Quality” detector
- Connected navigation Multimedia Navigation Plus with 3D Europe maps, TomTom real-time traffic, remote map updates
- 18 ”Pentagon diamond-coated alloy wheels with Storm gray inserts
- “Ultimate” bumper pack
- Chrome glazing line
- “Ultimate” logos on front doors and door sill
- Sunroof Spoiler
- Intelli-Drive 1.0 package: semi-autonomous driving with rear cross-traffic alert, long-range blind spot detection and lane positioning assistance
- Head-up display
- Intelli-Lux LED Pixel Light Adaptive Headlights
- Induction smartphone charger