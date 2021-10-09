Oscars 2022: “Titane”, “L’Événement”, “Bac Nord” to represent France?

CINEMA – La Palme d’Or Titanium, the Golden Lion The event, and North Bac: one of these films will be a candidate to represent France at the Oscars ceremony in 2022, the CNC announced on Thursday, October 7.

The choice between these three films must be made by November 1, the deadline for transmission to the Academy of Oscars, and after a hearing session by a specialized committee on October 12. Two female directors and one director are in the running and may compete in the first quarter of the year in the United States.

1. Titanium

The first is Julia Ducournau, 37, who won the Palme d’Or in July in Cannes with Titanium, genre film forbidden to under 16s, mixing woman / machine hybridization, love for cars and quest for paternity. It features a newcomer, Agathe Rousselle, and actor Vincent Lindon, as a firefighter on a steroid.

The film, which succeeds Grave, tells the story of a firefighter father who finds his son who has been missing for ten years. But now, not everything will go as planned for the two men. As we wrote on its release this summer, the power of the film’s protagonists stirs viewers and challenges them to want to defend the indefensible.

“It was about seeing how two people, while they are on the precipice of humanity, could make us believe in an absolute love. I wanted to start from a ‘scorched earth’ to explore the birth of love without possible determinism ”, assured the director at HuffPost.

2. The event

The other director is Audrey Diwan, 41, who adapted Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical story on illegal abortion, The event, again with a new talent on screen: Anamaria Vartolomei. The film won the Golden Lion in Venice in September.





The story is set in the early 1960s. It is, according to its synopsis, “a simple and hard story about the path of who decides to act against the law. Anne has little time in front of her, the exams are approaching, her belly is rounding. ”

“There are two fundamental dimensions for me, which are obviously the history of abortion, but also that of desire,” explains Audrey Diwan to Allociné. It’s the portrait of a young woman, it’s the portrait of this youth, and I wanted to invest these two fields and do it in the most engaging and powerful way possible. ”

3. North Bac

The third film, North Bac, is signed Cédric Jimenez, and plunges into a case that has wavered the Marseille police. Taken from a real story whose legal course is not yet over, the film revolves around three officials disillusioned by what their profession has become. They gradually fall into illegality in the name of the institution and finally manage to complete a major case.

Carried by Gilles Lellouche, Karim Leklou and François Civil, the feature film sparked an intense debate on the representation of the northern districts of Marseille and more broadly popular areas on the screen, which also took hold of politicians, on the right and on the far right.

When it was released, as we explain here, the reviews were very mixed, many were to blame a lack of subtlety and a bias for the police through a partial treatment of the news item on which the work is based. A feeling supported by the caricatured accent of the actors. This being, North Bac is one of the rare big French successes in theaters in this year still jostled by the Covid-19, approaching two million admissions in seven weeks.

The commission that chooses the candidate film to represent France at the 94th Academy Awards, on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, brings together, under the aegis of the National Center for Cinematography (CNC), several professionals, including directors Julie Delpy and Florian Zeller. Last year the film Of them by Filippo Meneghetti had been presented by France, but had not passed the bar of preselections by the Academy of Oscars.

