Paris: backs down with oil at the zenith, rising rates

(CercleFinance.com) – The end of the session brought the CAC40 (-0.61% to 6.560Pts) to its lows of the day while the index had returned to 6.600 (and the balance) shortly after the Wall Street’s higher opening, reducing the weekly gain to just under 0.8%.

The Euro-Stoxx50 also fell by -0.48% but with disparate performances within it since Milan gained + 0.23% while Amsterdam dropped nearly -0.7%.

Paris has lost ground again in the wake of the US indices which remain very hesitant at mid-session: the Dow Jones and the S & P500 oscillate closely between green and red, the Nasdaq is down by -0.2% … the 3 indices seem to be placed under ‘algorithmic straitjacket’ since 3.31 p.m.

The ‘Dow’ and the ‘S&P’ may find it difficult to line up a 4th bullish session tonight which seemed promised to them shortly before the publication of the ‘NFP’.

The monthly report on employment in the United States thwarted all forecasts: the US economy would have created only 194,000 new jobs (against 500,000 expected) and the unemployment rate miraculously contracted to 4.8% (against 5 , 1% expected, the less there are hires, the more unemployment falls, that’s singular!)

Another surprise: the private sector generated only 317.00 jobs (again, this is a figure much lower than the ADP report published on Wednesday, or 564,000).

The public sector has destroyed more than 100,000 jobs, which could be explained by the prospect of a ‘shutdown’.

Last surprise, the hourly wage climbs by + 0.6% against + 0.4% expected, while the labor force rate remains low at 61.6% … which means that there is a large reservoir of ‘ jobless’, but this does not seem to slow down the rise in wages, especially in the ‘high-tech sectors’.

The fixed income markets which seemed to focus shortly after the NFP on the low number of new jobs (the yield of the ’10 years’ fell from 1.5900% (at 2:29 p.m.) to 1.5600%) are now deteriorating by +4, 5Pts at 1.6160%, the highest of the day, and especially the highest since April.





Added to this table is the spectacular rebound in oil: Brent soared to $ 83.1, WTI this time reached $ 80 (+ 2.2%), a ‘highest’ since October 24, 2014 (at- beyond the $ 78 floor of June 28, 2012).

The ‘NFP’ appears unlikely to influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve because it constitutes a ‘mix’ of strong signals (wages and unemployment in clear decline) and weak (lower job creation, which is recurrent in September) .

Despite the many concerns currently plaguing the markets, the perception of central bank action remains the key factor for global stock markets, with the level of long rates as the main focal point.

Penalized by the resurgence of risk appetite after the agreement on US debt, bond yields are still tight this morning.

This upward movement did not prevent Wall Street from aligning a third rising session yesterday, with substantial deviations at the close (+ 1% on average), the Dow Jones preparing to have its best week in months ( end of June).

On the value side, automotive suppliers dominate the ranking (Valeo + 3.4%, PlasticOmnium and Faurecia at + 4.5%) but oil companies are also sought after with Technip-FMC and Vallourec at + 5.6%.

Renault (+ 2.3%) signs a supply contract with the Finnish company Terrafame, one of the main producers of metals for the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles. The group thus secures a significant supply of nickel sulphate, representing an annual capacity of around 15 GWh.

EssilorLuxottica makes an offer for the remainder of the GrandVision shares. The compulsory cash tender offer is made to all holders of shares at a price of 28.42E in cash per share. GrandVision recommends that shareholders tender their Shares to the Offer. EssilorLuxottica currently holds a total number of 220,537,421 Shares, representing approximately 86.67% of the issued share capital of GrandVision.