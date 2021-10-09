Philippe does not like “the wokism, the cancel culture and all the tintouin”

POLICY – Should we say the words “Wokism”Or“ cancel culture ”to win a presidential election? The question arose in any case on the side of Edouard Philippe who had nevertheless promised “serenity” by founding his party policy “Horizons”, October 9 in Le Havre.

In a diatribe that Nicolas Sarkozy would not have denied, whom he also cited about immigration, the former Prime Minister of Emmanuel Macron who swears that he will support the outgoing president in the next presidential election, s’ is raised against what he calls: “the wokism, the cancel culture and all the tintouin”.

“Thought police”

“I observe, because we are living a wonderful period that we can both say everything today, and sometimes horrors and untruths, and also undergo the police of thought, deplores the mayor of Le Havre . We live in a world where wokism, cancel culture and all the noises can fall on you and tell you ‘you don’t have the right to say that’ ”.

And to caricature the supposed “cancel culture” which is rampant in France in these terms: “How, you read Homer? It’s still a very masculine vision of Antiquity … ”, he quipped, eliciting approving laughter from the audience.





A reference that seems to have come straight from the United States where a teacher from Massachusetts has withdrawn theOdyssey Homer from the school program, but which had very little echo in France.